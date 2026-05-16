Gators Land Sudden Commitment from 2027 DL Over Georgia

The Florida Gators made a sudden addition to its 2027 recruiting class on Friday as District Heights (Md.) Bishop McNamara three-star defensive tackle Cain Van Norden committed to the program over the likes of Georgia, Ole Miss and Maryland.

Van Norden (6-7, 265 pounds) is ranked as the No. 80 defensive lineman and No. 828 overall recruit in the class of 2027, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 DL Cain Van Norden has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’7 285 DL chose the Gators over Georgia, Ole Miss, and Maryland



His nickname is Big Sandwichhttps://t.co/NOb7X6RRat pic.twitter.com/rnyS2DVoML — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 15, 2026

Van Norden's commitment comes suddenly as the Gators build its defensive line class. He was first offered on March 18 and returned for a visit on April 7. He is set to return to campus for an official visit on June 4. His commitment also came after a prediction in favor of Florida from 247 Sports' Tyler Harden.

Van Norden is now the third defensive line commit in Florida's 2027 class, joining fellow three-stars Stive-Bentley Keumajou Yondui and De'Voun Kendrick, both of whom pledged to the Gators in recent weeks. The Gators have also made a massive push to flip five-star Jalen Brewster from Texas Tech. Brewster ranks as the No. 1 overall recruit in the country, according to the Rivals' Industry Ranking.

Building a large portion of its class over the last three months, the Gators appear to show no signs of slowing down as the summer OV season approaches. As it stands, Florida holds predictions to land four-star receiver Amare Patterson, four-star receiver Elias Pearl, four-star edge rusher Frederick Ards III, four-star defensive lineman Tyler Alexander, three-star corner Kamauri Whitfield and three-star safety Loia Valade.

Pearl is set to announce his decision on Tuesday, with the Gators as the front-runners in a top six that also includes Florida State, Georgia, LSU, North Carolina and Ole Miss.

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as sixth in the country, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

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