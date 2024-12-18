Former Gators DL Kelby Collins Commits to Alabama

BREAKING: Florida transfer DL/EDGE Kelby Collins has Committed to Alabama, he tells @on3sports



The 6’5 270 DL/EDGE totaled 29 Tackles, 3 Sacks, 1 FF, 15 QB hurries, & 2 QB Hits in his time at UF



2 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/UN3pZNJi17 pic.twitter.com/Hqi2von24R