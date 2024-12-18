All Gators

Former Gators DL Kelby Collins Commits to Alabama

The former Florida sophomore returns to his home state to play for the Crimson Tide.

Cam Parker

Sep 16, 2023; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive end Kelby Collins (11) celebrates during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Sep 16, 2023; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive end Kelby Collins (11) celebrates during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Former Florida Gators defensive lineman Kelby Collins, who announced his plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Dec. 3, on Tuesday night revealed his transfer destination.

The former four-star prospect will return to his home state of Alabama to play for the Crimson Tide. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

After being named to the Freshman All-SEC Team in a 23-tackle, 1.5-sack debut campaign in 2023 as an edge rusher, Collins made a position change heading into his sophomore season moving to he interior three-technique defensive tackle spot.

However, Collins failed to replicate his first-year impact in his new role with only six tackles in six games, all of which came in the win over Mississippi State. His last appearance came in the 48-20 win over Kentucky on Oct. 19 with only two snaps.

"I think Kelby is in a room that's deep," head coach Billy Napier said on Nov. 13. "I think it's very competitive in that room. I think there's obviously some veteran players. And then I think he's in between roles in terms of the different things that he can do. But he's still a young player, and I think obviously it's all about improvement. It's all about getting better at your craft, and you got to work while you wait."

Collins is the third former Gator to announce his transfer destination. Previously, corner Ja'Keem Jackson and edge rusher Jack Pyburn both committed to play for the LSU Tigers. As it stands, Florida has seen 18 total players depart via the portal, 12 of which are on scholarship.

Gators Illustrated is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here and is keeping count of the Gators' roster numbers here.

