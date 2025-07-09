Former Gators LB Pursuing Career in NIL Industry
A former Florida Gators linebacker is beginning a new career off the field while still being closely tied to college athletics.
Derek Wingo, who departed this offseason after five seasons with the program, on Wednesday revealed on LinkedIn that he was beginning a new position as the Director of NIL at Rosenhaus Sports Representation.
During his time with the program, Wingo cultivated a strong off-field personality while being a consistent leader on the team.
Wingo was a four-time member of the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll, a 2023 semifinalist for the Wuerffel Trophy (FBS player who most exemplifies a combination of community service with on and off the field leadership).
He also started his own podcast last season titled "Wingin' it with Wingo," where he interviews college football players and coaches including UF teammate DJ Lagway and UF head coach Billy Napier. Heading into last season, Napier praised Wingo for his leadership qualities while battling injuries throughout his career.
"Derek, he’s got presence, he's respected, and he's very intelligent. He knows the defense. He's a good special teams player, but he makes our team better. He cares about the University of Florida, and I think there's a sincerity there," Napier said on Aug. 28. "He's got a lot of pride in representing this place. And Derek Wingo, he's going to be successful. I don’t know what path he goes down. I don't know, but he'll have success in life.”
Ahead of Florida's final home game of the 2024 season, which would end up being a 24-17 win over Ole Miss, Wingo was asked how he wanted his teammates to remember him.
"One, loyalty, I guess you could say, got pretty good loyalty being here for a long time, and then just a guy who always has a smile on his face, a guy who's always enjoying practice," he said. "You know, I love to go out there and compete, I love to practice. Doing your role when your number’s called, always being able to be prepared, to be ready, and then just someone who's always going to push guys.
"I feel like I've always been the guy to want to make sure other guys get better each and every day. You're going to come in some days, and your body's not going to be feeling the best, or your mindset might be a little off. And that's when you look to your brothers, you look to your guys who've been through everything like that. I always feel like I'm a guy that, you know, my teammates can look to me to be able to give them motivation and just go after and compete every day, because I know at the end of the day it's going to make you better.”
In five seasons, Wingo recorded 71 total tackles with five sacks.