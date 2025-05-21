Four Gators Crack SI's Top 50 2026 NFL Draft Prospects
Four members of the Florida Gators continue to garner significant NFL Draft hype for next season.
Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick on Wednesday listed left tackle Austin Barber (No. 17), defensive tackle Caleb Banks (No. 26), center Jake Slaughter (No. 43) and edge rusher Tyreak Sapp (No. 48) on his 2026 NFL Draft Big Board Rankings, which listed his top 50 prospects for next year's draft.
While arguably the most underrated of the four, Barber was the only one to receive a top 20 ranking from Flick. Going into his third year as a full-time starter and fourth as a consistent contributor, Barber's size (6-6, 322 pounds) and experience stand out.
"His sturdy base helps him anchor, and he’s long enough to control rushers early in the snap," Flick wrote. "In the run game, he takes good angles and positions his body to seal rushing lanes, and he can also redirect edge defenders out of lanes. He’s quick out of his stance and effective at the second level."
Flick did note that Barber needs to sustain run blocks longer, but he "he has the strength and tenacity to put defenders in the turf more often in 2025."
Meanwhile, Banks experienced the fastest rise of Florida's defenders last season on draft boards after a breakout end of the 2024 season. He finished with 4.5 sacks and 29 total pressures in 2024, both of which set career highs.
"When Banks uncoils his hands, people move—he’s strong, physical and violent at the point of attack, moving linemen in the run game," Flick wrote. "His rushes are power and effort-oriented, and he can condense pockets, though adding more nuance to his hands and plan are necessary moving forward."
Rounding out Florida's two offensive players listed is All-American center Slaughter, who will have the opportunity to be the Gators' first back-to-back AP First Team All-American since Wilbur Marshall in 1982 and 1983.
"He has active eyes, is quick off the ball and is a fluid mover when he pulls," Flick wrote. "Slaughter has a solid base and anchors well in pass protection. He does a good job displacing defenders on down blocks, and he has smooth feet with the quickness to redirect and pick up linebackers at the second level."
Not receiving a first-round ranking may be a surprise to some, but Flick noted that Slaughter's lack of length holds him back as he struggles to consistently control defensive lineman and can get easily controlled.
Rounding out the Gators listed is edge rusher Sapp, who finished with a team-high seven sacks in 2024.
"He’s proportionally well built with the length and hands to discard blockers and make plays against the run, and he’s quick and explosive enough to win with speed," Flick wrote.
At his best, Sapp is one of the top pass rushers in the country. However, consistency has been an issue for Sapp, Flick wrote, which will be crucial for his final season in Gainesville.