Wilson III Poised for Return to Dominance for Gators
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- There was no player more exciting for the Florida Gators than Eugene Wilson III in the year 2023. An All-SEC freshman, explosive with the ball in his hands or without, the former five-star seemed destined to become the next great wide receiver for the program.
Now entering 2025, Florida still waits for the playmaker that was promised, hoping to get a healthy Wilson III back dominating on the football field once again.
“We all know 3 is one of the elite skill players in the entire country. Obviously, when he's healthy, he's as good as there is,” Billy Napier said at the start of spring camp. “This guy's a one-play touchdown player. When he's out there, it makes us a lot harder to defend.”
After a season derailed by injuries, Wilson III enters 2025 atop the list of exciting targets for DJ Lagway and Florida’s passing attack. Amongst an impressive unit overflowing with talent, the redshirt sophomore expects the group to show out.
“Not only are we going to take care of business on the field, but we are going to have fun with it,” the veteran said. “Have a smile on our face and make it a terror for the defense.”
Despite a lot of talent to overcome, Wilson III is expected to be one of the leading receivers on the team, projected to start in the slot for Florida. Replacing Chimere Dike, who is now in the NFL after a very productive season, the speedy playmaker looks headed for a big year three.
- Florida Gators on SI Prediction: 47 catches, 799 yards and five touchdowns; 4 rushes, 34 yards and one touchdown.
Florida Gators on SI's projected stat line would be Wilson III’s career high in yards and yards per catch, while his total touchdowns would be tied for most in his time at Florida. He is projected to lead the team in receptions and receiving touchdowns, tied with J. Michael Sturdivant, while finishing second in yards amongst Gators receivers in 2025.
Compared to fourth round pick Dike a year ago, Wilson would finish with more catches, yards and touchdowns in the same role, while his yards per catch would be 1.6 yards lower. His statline would also finish above Florida’s averages for a wide receiver two in Napier's offense, being 44 catches for 633 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Heading into what could be his best season yet, the Florida standout is excited to get back on the field after overcoming an injury battle that seemed to just make him stronger.
“It’s a blessing. It actually just hit me a couple days ago, this moment and that I was just doing what I love since I picked up football,” Wilson III said after returning from his hip surgery this spring. “It was obviously a struggle, but I feel like it was also a blessing in disguise at the same time. You know, just throwing adversity at me. God gives his toughest battles to his toughest soldiers. So it most definitely allowed me to grow in spots I never knew I had.”
With Florida’s offense looking to take the next step in the new season, the electric playmaker returning healthy will surely be a big factor in the Gators' possible breakout, making No. 3 a player to watch in 2025.