Florida Gators Land Penn State Transfer OL

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators added a crucial piece to its offensive line on Tuesday, landing Penn State transfer interior lineman TJ Shanahan Jr. out of the transfer portal.

Shanahan, who recently visited the program and was predicted to choose Florida, has two years of eligibility remaining and is ranked at the No. 18 interior lineman transfer in the country. At Florida, he will reunite with former Nittany Lions offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, who is entering his first season at Florida.

BREAKING: Penn State transfer OL TJ Shanahan has Committed to Florida, he tells @On3Sports



The 6’4 315 OL has made 10 starts in his college career thus far



He’ll have 2 years of eligibility lefthttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/9tNu19tweW — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 6, 2026

Across stints at Texas A&M and Penn State, Shanahan (6-4, 315 pounds) has started in 10 games, five of which came this past season as a rotational guard for the Nittany Lions, including the team's bowl win over Clemson. He emerged as one of Penn State's best pass-blockers under Trautwein with a 76.6 grade from Pro Football Focus, the fourth-highest on the team.

Florida has a need at guard with starter Damieon George Jr. and backup Kamryn Waites both graduating. While Florida returns backup Roderick Kearney, Jake Slaughter's departure also leaves a void at center, which Kearney may fill as he cross-trained at both spots over the last two years.

Shanahan Jr. is one of five transfer prospects to commit or sign with Florida on Tuesday, following Cincinnati running back Evan Pryor and coming before Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo, Tulane kicker Patrick Durkin and Tulane punter Alec Clark. The five join Baylor safety DJ Coleman, James Madison tight end Lacota Duppre and Baylor defensive lineman DK Kalu in Florida's 2026 transfer class.

Despite eight transfer acquisitions so far, Florida is still not done adding to its roster, including at offensive line. The Gators are hosting Georgia Tech offensive lineman Harrison Moore for a visit on Tuesday, according to 247 Sports' Tyler Harden, and Florida is actively recruiting Penn State offensive lineman Eagan Boyer, who visited this past weekend.

"We will use the transfer portal. If you've studied my rosters the last couple years, I haven't had the resources to keep very many of my good players. They all end up getting poached," new head coach Jon Sumrall said on Dec. 1. "So I've had to embrace the transfer portal probably more than most, maybe even more than I'd like to at times, by necessity. But we will use the portal to enhance our team and to supplement where there may be holes or deficiencies."

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves until the window closes on Jan. 16 here.

