Gators Among Leaders for Four-Star Texas-Based Wideout

The Florida Gators were already amongst the leaders for Duncanville (Tx.) four-star receiver Trenton Yancey, and while the program's recent recruiting momentum in the 2027 class has grown, so has Yancey's interest in the program.

Yancey, the 247 Sports Composite 242nd242nd-ranked ranked player and 32nd-ranked wide receiver in his class, is one of the more highly sought-after prospects in Texas after a 1,168-yard junior season where he scored 19 total touchdowns. Despite holding over 40 offers, including top programs such as Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon and the in-state Longhorns, Florida has established itself at the top,

Yancey reaffirmed Florida's standing after leaving his March 28 visit to Gainesville, labeling the Gators in his top-two.

“Their practice intensity stood out to me while I was there… seeing how it’s all structured from a meeting and practice point was good,” Yancey told Florida Gators on SI about the visit. “I felt the vision they have for me would be perfect for goals I have set for myself.”

That weekend was a busy one for the Gators, with Yancey joining a long list of top prospects on campus, including recent Florida commits Maxwell Hiller, Davin Davidson.

With both Hiller and Davidson announcing their pledge to the program just over a week after the trip, Yancey has taken notice, with his interest in possibly joining the talented tandem in the Gators’ class boosting Florida even closer to a lead in his recruitment.

“Landing Max and Davin is huge and increases my interest even more,” Yancey said. “They make joining even more of a reality.”

The explosive wideouts’ draw to the university goes further than Florida’s potential class as well, with his former Duncanville teammate, Gators true freshman KJ Ford, staying in consistent communication throughout the Panther playmakers’ recruitment.

“KJ is my boy. We talk often,” Yancey said about the relationship with the Gators' outside linebacker. “... He’s said nothing but great things about his first three months there.”

Like Ford a year ago, the Lone Star wideout Yancey has plenty of programs still pushing for him, with official visits already scheduled to Texas, SMU and Mississippi State, along with his plan to return to Florida on June 4.

Though the Gators will have plenty of work to do to earn the coveted receiver’s pledge, the program looks headed in the right direction for the versatile playmaker as Jon Sumrall and Florida’s new staff looks to redirect the program back to its once elite standard.

Yancey could be a key piece in doing so, with the wideout seeing the ambition first hand during his time inside the facility.

“The vision,” Yancey said on what stood out about Florida’s staff. “Getting back to Florida glory.”

Gators' 2027 Recruiting Class

As it sits, the Gators' class ranks 10th amongst the nation, according to the Rivals' Industry Ranking, with a chance to rise even higher this weekend as the program continues to build on a strong momentum on the trail. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's movement in the 2027 class here.