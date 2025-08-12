Florida Gators Fall Camp Practice Report 8/12/25: WR Returns to the Fold
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Tuesday hit the field for another practice during fall camp, during which media members were invited to cover a brief viewing period.
Florida Gators on SI was in attendance, making note of which players were available in a full capacity, which players were limited and which players were absent. A full participation report can be found below.
Participation Report
No players seen in non-contact jersey.
Absent from Practice:
- RB Treyaun Webb (Hamstring)
- WR Kahleil Jackson
- WR Dallas Wilson (Lower body)
- OL Enoch Wangoy
- EDGE LJ McCray (Lower body)
- DB Aaron Gates
- DB Drake Stubbs
Returned to Play/Shed Non-Contact Jersey:
- WR Aidan Mizell (returned to running routes)
In Attendance, Did Not Participate in Drills
- WR Eugene Wilson III
- DB Jamroc Grimsley
WR Returns to Practice, Two DBs Absent
For the first time since the open practice on Aug. 2, redshirt sophomore receiver Aidan Mizell was seen running routes with his position group.
Mizell, who suffered a minor lower body injury more than a week ago, was seen doing rehab work in the indoor practice facility on Aug. 5 before returning to his position group on Aug. 7, although he did not run routes during the viewing period.
The former four-star is expected to be a main contributor in the Gators receiver rotation.
Meanwhile, receivers Kahleil Jackson (ACL recovery) and Dallas Wilson (lower body, week-to-week) were absent from the viewing period, while Eugene Wilson III (lower body) was, once again, seen with his position group but did not run deep routes.
Head coach Billy Napier on Monday described Wilson as "day-to-day."
Meanwhile, two defensive backs were not seen during the viewing period.
Nickel corner Aaron Gates and freshman safety Drake Stubbs were absent from Tuesday's viewing period, marking the first time either players were not seen at practice in some capacity.
Gates has been quickly returning to full speed after a season-ending ACL injury a year ago. He is expected to be ready for the season opener against Long Island on Aug. 30.
"First of all, I think the kid is applied the attitude, the effort, the self discipline," Napier said describing Gates' quick recovery. "He had an ACL his senior year, so he's been through it before, so I think that gave him a little bit of an advantage. But look, we got good people downstairs in the training room, in the rehab area. And then Gates is just a machine. Just a quiet, steady, relentless worker, and he loves football and wants to be back. Now look, we're still managing his workload. He didn't go the entire day Saturday, right? So we're kind of managing his workload, depending on how he feels. So we' working through that, he's right on schedule."
Meanwhile, Stubbs has been working alongside fellow freshman Lagonza Hayward as the two look to carve roles behind veterans Jordan Castell and Bryce Thornton.
"He loves football. You can tell, that's his main goal," Thornton recently said of Stubbs. "He's always in the building, always working, always trying to find little things, but you can tell he loves the game."