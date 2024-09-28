All Gators

Gators' Game Participation: Players at Risk of Exhausting a Year of Eligibility

NCAA rules currently give players four games without exhausting a year of eligibility. Heading into its fifth game, there are plenty of Florida Gators at risk of burning a redshirt.

Cam Parker

Sep 14, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Tank Hawkins (10), Florida Gators wide receiver Elijhah Badger (6) and Florida Gators tight end Tony Livingston (86) stand at the line of scrimmage against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As the Florida Gators approach its fifth game of the season against UCF, there are plenty of players at risk of exhausting a year of eligibility after playing in all four games.

NCAA rules currently allow players who have not burned a redshirt to play in four games without exhausting a year of eligibility.

With recent news regarding players from UNLV and Mississippi State who have chosen to sit out the year to save a year of eligibility with plans to eventually enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, it seems prudent to keep track of Florida's redshirt-eligible players.

Gators Illustrated has compiled a comprehensive list of UF player's and their participation level.

The list below does not include walk-ons, players who have already exhausted a non-2020 redshirt or players in their final year of eligibility who do not have a redshirt available. Participation count is according to Pro Football Focus as well as the team's official roster. Snaps on special teams, even if a player hasn't played in their respective offensive or defensive position counts, as well.

Four Games Played

Players below have played in all four games. Participation against UCF or any other subsequent game would automatically burn a year of eligibility.

Freshmen:

  • QB DJ Lagway
  • RB Jadan Baugh
  • LB Aaron Chiles
  • LB Myles Graham
  • EDGE LJ McCray

Sophomores

  • RB Treyaun Webb
  • TE Tony Livingston
  • OL Knijeah Harris
  • DL Kelby Collins
  • EDGE Kamran James
  • EDGE TJ Searcy
  • LB Grayson Howard
  • LB Jaden Robinson
  • DB Jordan Castell
  • DB Dijon Johnson

Juniors

  • EDGE Jack Pyburn
  • LB Shemar James
  • P Trey Smack

Seniors

  • RB Montrell Johnson Jr.
  • WR Elijhah Badger (2020 recruit with free year of eligibility, one redshirt available)
  • WR Chimere Dike (2020 recruit with free year of eligibility, one redshirt available)
  • DL Cam Jackson (2020 recruit with free year of eligibility, one redshirt available)
  • DL Desmond Watson
  • LB RJ Moten (2020 recruit with free year of eligility, one redshirt available)
  • LB Derek Wingo (2020 recruit with free year of eligbility, one redshirt available)
  • DB Jason Marshall Jr.
  • P Jeremy Crawshaw (2020 recruit with free year of eligibility, one redshirt available)

Three Games Played

Players listed below have played in three of four games. Participation against UCF would be their final game before the exhausting a year of eligibility. There are no scholarship seniors in this category.

Freshmen

  • DL Michai Boireau
  • DB Josiah Davis
  • DB Teddy Foster

Sophomores

  • DB Sharif Denson

Juniors

  • DL Brien Taylor Jr.
  • DB Devin Moore

Two Games Played

Players on this list have played in two of four games. They have two more games of participation left before exhausting a year of eligibility. There are no scholarship juniors or seniors in this category.

Freshmen

  • RB KD Daniels
  • WR Tank Hawkins
  • WR TJ Abrams
  • DL D'Antre Robinson

Sophomores

  • WR Eugene Wilson III
  • DB Ja'Keem Jackson
  • DB Bryce Thornton

One Game Played

Players listed below have played in one of four games. They still have three games of participation available before exhausting a year of eligibility. There are no scholarship sophomores or seniors in this category.

Freshmen

  • OL Fletcher Westphal
  • DB Greg Smith III

Juniors

  • WR Kahleil Jackson (Already exhausted one redshirt, eligible for a potential medical redshirt after undergoing a season-ending knee procedure)

No Game Played

Players listed below have yet to play in a game. They have all four free games available before exhausting a year of eligibility. There are no scholarship juniors in this category.

Freshmen

  • TE Amir Jackson
  • OL Jason Zandamela
  • OL Mike Williams
  • OL Noel Portnjagin
  • OL Marcus Mascoll
  • OL Enoch Wangoy
  • DB Jameer Grimsley

Sophomores

  • DL Jamari Lyons (Already exhausted one redshirt, eligible for a potential medical redshirt due to a preseason season-ending injury)

Seniors

  • WR Ja'Quavion Fraziars (2020 recruit with free year of eligibility, one redshirt available)
