Gators Looking to Find Urban Era Toughness as Meyer Gets Inducted into Ring of Honor

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — It is only right that Urban Meyer's Ring of Honor induction comes when the Florida Gators host Oklahoma.

Nearly 16 years ago, Meyer hoisted up the BCS National Championship trophy — his second in three years — as the Gators downed the Sooners 24-14 to win its third national championship. Since then, the success has been sparse, with Florida firing more head coaches than total national titles. Jon Sumrall, whom Meyer helped bring to Florida, is hoping to change that.

"Have always had a great deal of respect for the way his team’s played, the edge, the physicality, the style of play, tremendous leader," Sumrall said of Meyer this week. "A tremendous amount of respect for Urban."

And he hopes to do it by channeling one of the key features of an Urban Meyer-coached team: toughness.

"The best thing about him is that's what he is known for, right? Always had tough football teams, tough-minded," offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner said. "He did it with several different schemes, he did it in multiple different places and I think that's what great football coaches do. And that's why he's he won everywhere he was."

Urban Meyer will be the second head coach to be inducted into Florida's Ring of Honor, joining Steve Spurrier. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 5-3 heading into the final stretch of the 2026 regular season, the Gators have experienced plenty of highs with two top-10 wins and plenty of lows with three blowout losses. They've been on both sides of the toughness battle. The Gators out-toughed Auburn, Ole Miss and Auburn only to have massive let-downs against Missouri, South Carolina and Georgia.

But Saturday's matchup against Oklahoma provides a tremendous opportunity to regain that Meyer Era toughness. The Sooners sit at 4-4, with a struggling offense and a new offensive coordinator after a midseason firing. For the offense, it is a chance to reestablish its early-season explosiveness that mirrored Meyer's offense with playmakers such as Tim Tebow, Chris Leak, Percy Harvin, Jeff Demps, Chris Rainey, Andre Caldwell and others. For the defense, it is a chance to replicate the violence shown by players like Brandon Spikes, Carlos Dunlap, Ahmad Black, Reggie Nelson, Major Wright, Brandon Siler and others.

That violence is a source of inspiration.

"Like, that's the most thing. They're violent," linebacker Aaron Chiles said. "Like, real violent, real physical. And like, every time a guy makes a play or anything, you just see the energy, like, with the whole defense. Like, everybody's hype. Everybody is excited. And I think that's what we need, too.

If you needed an example of that toughness and the energy that comes from a big play, just look back to that same game in January of 2009. Oklahoma quarterback Sam Bradford lofted a ball down the left sideline, only for Wright to forsake an interception to lay a hit on Sooners receiver Manny Johnson. The violent hit set the tone for a dominant defensive performance in which the Gators held an explosive Oklahoma offense to just 14 points.

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"Oh my goodness," Chiles said. "... Like, that's what defense is about right there."

Defensive coordinator Brad White agrees.

"This day and age it’s probably the end of the day, that is a flag, probably the end of the day but they were tone setters," White said. "That’s what we have to be, that’s what we are trying to get back to, and we’re not there yet. We have to continue to put stuff on film where people see multiple hats, people see they may gain a yard, they may gain two yards, they may gain four yards, but they are gonna feel sore afterwards."

As much as the toughness inspires Florida, weight of Meyer's words also motivates the Gators. Sumrall said that Meyer texts him almost weekly his thoughts for that week, good or bad, while offering Sumrall truthful encouragement.

"There's a lot of comfort between me and him, because we both shoot it pretty straight, so we go back and forth," Sumrall said. "He's always really encouraging for me. It really is. It's been nothing but a source of motivation, inspiration, encouragement that he's been for me.”

For the players, it is about living up to a standard.

"It's not a guy that's just fronting or saying whatever," tight end Lacota Dippre said. "Like, he's won national championships, so you really want to hone in on that... Every game you want to go out there and honor everyone that walked through this building, every fan that cheers for Florida, every kid that wants to be a Florida Gator."

Florida still has plenty to play for. Winning out would give the Gators its first nine-win season since 2019, while giving them a chance for a playoff spot depending on how the rest of the country shapes up. It also creates plenty of momentum going into the offseason for Year Two of the Sumrall. As if there wasn't enough inspiration to pull from Meyer, just take a look at what happened from Year One to Year Two: a nine-win debut season before winning a national title in his second season.

It is only right that the final stretch of Sumrall's first season starts with Oklahoma and starts on a night where Meyer becomes just the seventh member of the Ring of Honor.

"I feel like this game will kind of be like devoted to him in a way," defensive lineman Brendan Bett said. "Like, 'Hey, let's go put it on for Coach Meyer.'"

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