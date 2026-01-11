Gators Portal Target, Former Five-Star WR Commits to Michigan

In its chase for Texas transfer and former five-star receiver Jaime Ffrench, the Florida Gators have ultimately come up short. Ffrench, who played one season with the Longhorns and earned a redshirt, will play for Michigan in 2026.

His commitment comes fresh off a visit with the Wolverines, his first visit since entering the portal, and despite a push from the Gators, who also recruited him in high school.

BREAKING: Texas true freshman transfer WR Jaime Ffrench has Committed to Michigan, he tells @On3Sports



The 6’1 185 WR will have 4 years of eligibility left



Was one of the Top WRs in the 2025 Class (per On3)https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/PoAUdgHLBf — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 11, 2026

Ffrench, hailing from Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin, has multiple ties to the Gators in former high school teammates Tramell Jones Jr. and Drake Stubbs. At Mandarin, Ffrench recorded 149 receptions for 2,655 yards and 23 touchdowns, including a 621-yard, two-touchdown campaign as a senior in 2024.

He played in just four games for Texas, recording one catch for six yards.

Ffrench's commitment to Michigan also comes as the Gators look to finalize its receiver rotation for the 2026 season. Notably, Florida continued to target Ffrench despite signing high-profile Auburn transfer Eric Singleton Jr. on Saturday. The Gators also added Georgia Tech transfer Bailey Stockton and Wake Forest transfer Micah Mays Jr. to the fold while retaining stars Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III and rotational backup TJ Abrams.

Florida signed a pair of four-stars in Davian Groce, Justin Williams and Marquez Daniel as part of its 2026 high school recruiting class.

Meanwhile, Florida lost Eugene Wilson III (LSU), Aidan Mizell (UCLA), Tank Hawkins (Washington State), Muizz Tounkara, Naeshaun Montgomery (Missouri), walk-on Jackson Wade (Boston College) and walk-on Mike Peterson Jr. (Florida A&M) to transfer.

With Ffrench, as well as other notable targets in West Virginia transfer Cam Vaughn (West Virginia) and Duke transfer Que'sean Brown (Virginia Tech), all committing to other programs over the last two days, the Gators' options to round out its receiver rotation in the portal are thinning. Notable targets still on the table include Minnesota transfer Malachi Coleman and Tulane transfer Shazz Preston and a possible target in Auburn transfer Malcolm Simmons.

Coleman, who has two years of eligibility remaining, visited Florida on Wednesday, while Preston, who played under Sumrall last season and recorded 43 catches for 723 yards and four touchdowns, has been predicted to join Indiana.

Simmons, meanwhile, has ties to Florida's staff with former Auburn receivers coach Marcus Davis now in the same position with the Gators.

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here as Sumrall continues to build his first roster as the Gators head coach. The 2026 transfer portal window closes on Friday.

