Predicting the Florida Gators' Wide Receiver Rotation After 2026 Spring Camp

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators concluded its first spring camp under head coach Jon Sumrall last week with its annual spring game, which gave fans its first true glimpse of the program for the 2026 season.

Camp also gave Sumrall his first look at his first roster as he looks to build competitive depth and establish starters at multiple positions. Sumrall added that he would spend the first few days of the post-spring offseason talking with the entire roster about where they stand individually on the depth chart going into the summer.

After taking a look at Florida's quarterback room and running back rotation, we move on to the receivers.

Overview

Florida's receiver rotation is arguably the strongest on the team with second-year former five-stars Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III returning alongside transfer Eric Singleton Jr., one of the top receivers in this year's portal cycle.

Wilson, albeit limited in camp due to a foot injury, has impressed the new staff despite his ailment, while Brown III and Singleton Jr. have emerged as top play-makers. Brown III's leadership and IQ have stood out in particular.

"He's one of the best young guys that I've been around from a leadership standpoint, from how he goes out there to work each and every day at practice," inside receivers coach Trent McKnight said. "He had a play that he would have liked to have had back in the scrimmage, and made a huge improvement all throughout the day Tuesday on that. So he's a special one, and we're glad that he's here, and he's a joy to be around every day."

Vernell Brown III was Florida's leading receiver last year. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Singleton Jr., with experience at both Georgia Tech and Auburn, brings valuable experience and familiarity in Buster Faulkner's offense and in Marcus Davis' receiver room.

"He’s naturally a quiet guy, so the challenge for him is, still, ‘Alright, this is your fourth year in college. Show it by how you lead. Show it by how you help guys get lined up.’ I always go from an area of not what you are doing well, but what can you do better?" Davis, who coached Singleton Jr. at Auburn, said. "That’s one of the things I challenge him, because he knows this offense. I challenge him to operate in that manner, operate in that way, because that’s what can take the offense to the next level."

While those three have all but solidified starting spots, the Gators went portal hunting to build depth, while also signing three four-star high school players and retaining two other depth pieces. Wake Forest's Micah Mays Jr., Georgia Tech's Bailey Stockton and Oklahoma State's Jaylen Lloyd headline the other incoming transfers, while Marquez Daniel, Davian Groce and Justin Williams make up the freshman class.

Eric Singleton (2) and TJ Abrams (4). | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Florida also retained TJ Abrams and Kahleil Jackson, who will be playing his seventh year of college football, to build depth.

"We got a lot of depth in the room, it’s great," Mays Jr. said. "We can run a lot of different plays, formations. Put VB outside, put him in the slot. Dallas, like, we can all play anywhere and it’s very versatile, so it’s gonna be very exciting this fall season."

Outlook

As stated, Wilson, Brown III and Singleton Jr. will likely be Florida's starters. And unlike the other position groups, a rotation is beginning to reveal itself.

Mays Jr. may be Florida's biggest breakout star from spring camp after a 122-yard, two-touchdown effort during the spring game, while Stockton's experience at Georgia Tech under Faulkner gave him a head start in learning the offense. Mays Jr. appears poised to be the first receiver off the bench in the rotation.

"He's flashed, in particular, making plays down the field or getting the ball when he's on the move," Sumrall said after the spring game. "As a route runner, he's been explosive. He tracks it well. He catches it clean. I've challenged him to play with a little bit more edge and physicality. That's the biggest challenge I've put on him is like, hey, it's not okay to just be like a guy that just catches the football. You gotta do the dirty work, too. And so he's grown in that area."

Florida wide receiver Micah Mays Jr. was arguably the Gators' biggest breakout star in spring camp. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Abrams has had nice moments in camp, but it's hard to deny that Groce or Williams could find themselves in his spot if they have strong fall camps. It also should be noted that Daniel and Jackson have each had reps in camp and provide big-body options.

"I think it's very important that we make sure we do a good job of putting them in position to be successful. I think the good thing about it is we can roll about 6-7 guys at you at the receiver position," Faulkner said after the spring game. "I haven't had a chance to work with Dallas yet but can't wait to get him back at some point. That's only gonna add to the firepower that we will have out there.

"We've got a long way to go. We've got 145 days. We're gonna use every one of those days to make sure we're trying to get better for the University of Florida."

Still, as Florida looks to have a six-man rotation, Mays Jr., Stockton and Abrams appear to be the most ready behind the three starters as the rest will compete to crack the rotation in fall camp.

Depth Chart Prediction

*denotes walk-on

Starters: Dallas Wilson (R-Fr.), Vernell Brown III (So.), Eric Singleton Jr. (Sr.)

Backups: Micah Mays Jr. (R-Jr.), Bailey Stockton (R-Jr.), TJ Abrams (R-So.)

Reserves: Kahleil Jackson (R-Sr.), Jaylen Lloyd (Sr.), Marquez Daniel (Fr.), Davian Groce (Fr.), Justin Williams (Fr.), Jaden Edgecomb (R-Jr.)*, Ace Ciongoli (R-Fr.)*

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