Gators Baseball Adds Second Transfer Catcher for 2027 Season

The Florida Gators on Wednesday added its second transfer of the day with Samford catcher Eddie Marshall committing to the program, according to Gator Country's Nick Marcinko.

Marshall will have four years of eligibility remaining after the NCAA's new eligibility rules went into affect.

BREAKING: Samford catcher Eddie Marshall has committed to Florida, he tells me.



Marshall made the SoCon All-Freshman Team after hitting .252 with 12 home runs in 137 at bats.



“I’m super excited to get to work and start the journey back to Omaha.”



STORY:https://t.co/X6vUmhZLd5 pic.twitter.com/FvrMAESitm — Nick Marcinko (@marcinko_nick) July 1, 2026

Marshall (6-1, 205 pounds) had a strong true freshman campaign for the Bulldogs in 2026, hitting .252 with 12 home runs and 27 RBIs. He was named to the SoCon All-Conference Freshman Team as a result of his play. He saw time at catcher, first base and designated hitter, giving Florida versatility as the Gators look to build catcher depth behind Florida Gulf Coast transfer Jon Embury III and at first base, where the Gators return Landon Stripling and added star JUCO player Caden Davidson.

Florida also returns rising senior AJ Malzone and signed Luke Labbe at catcher.

In addition to Marshall, Embury III and Davidson, Florida has landed commitments from Oregon State left-handed pitcher Trey Morris, Oregon State right-handed pitcher Zach Edwards, Florida Gulf Coast catcher Jon Embury III, FAU infielder John Martinez, Jacksonville State right-handed pitcher Maddox McDougall, Utah Tech infielder Kyle McDaniel and Oklahoma outfielder Drew Dickerson, who committed on Wednesday.

Morris joins Embury III as Florida's projected starters, while McDaniel and Martinez could battle it out for a spot in the Gators' infield after second baseman Cade Kurland's transfer to LSU and depending on third baseman Ethan Surowiec's MLB Draft decision. Dickerson, who primarily DH'ed for the Sooners, is also an early favorite to crack the lineup, depending on MLB Draft decisions from two-way player Caden McDonald and outfielder Kyle Jones.

Florida is also waiting on draft decisions from pitchers Russell Sandefer and Luke McNeillie, but have retained a plethora of key contributors, including righty ace Aidan King, releivers Jackson Barberi and Joshua Whritenour and shortstop Brendan Lawson.

"We’ve got a really good nucleus," head coach Kevin O'Sullivan said after the season-ending loss to Troy last month. "Aidan King is back. We got Lawson back. We got Jaden Bastian back, who’s been injured the entire year... (Landon Stripling) -is back. And there’s some other good players. Like Cash Strayer hasn’t played a whole lot. He’s a middle of the order bat. But to answer your question, I do feel good about it."

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially closed on Tuesday, but players who entered the portal before its closing are still allowed to commit to a program. Meanwhile, the 2026 MLB Draft begins on July 11, and the deadline for drafted players to return to college on July 27.

Sign up for our free Florida Gators newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!