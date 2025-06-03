Report: Gators Lose Analyst to Houston
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- One of the Florida Gators' most notable analysts is reportedly leaving to take an on-field coaching position with Houston.
GameChanger coordinator Chris Couch, who ran Florida's special teams units from 2022-23 until splitting the role with Joe Houston in 2024, is leaving the program to become Houston's special team's coordinator, according to 247 Sports' Matt Zenitz.
Couch was Houston's top target for the job, per FootballScoop's Zach Barnett, and is the second UF staffer from 2024 to take a job with the Cougars after defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong. Couch previously worked for Houston head coach Will Fritz at Tulane from 2016-20.
Couch's time with the Gators came with notoriety due to the team's struggles on special teams in his two seasons leading the unit. Florida had been plagued by untimely penalties, not having enough players on the field, having too many players on the field and overall inconsistencies that cost the Gators on multiple occasions.
Additionally, Couch's time running the units came with its own difficulty as he was limited by NCAA rules as an analyst at that time. The NCAA pulled back on its analyst limits ahead of the 2024 season.
Meanwhile, Houston, a former staffer with the New England Patriots, hard largely taken over the special teams unit in 2024 with the aforementioned rule changes and became a full-fledged assistant coach heading into 2025.
"I think we did some good things, we were efficient, starting with good specialist play, and then really a collective buy-in from the players and the coaches," Houston said during spring camp. "That was the one thing that was really nice. I was transitioning from the NFL to college, in the NFL you basically got the coordinator and the assistant, and it’s just you two running all of it. Here it’s in all hands on deck approach. So really grateful for Coach (Billy) Napier putting an importance on special teams here because of the long legacy and tradition of good special teams play here. And then having the staff buy in where it’s an all hands on deck, every assistant coach, QC, GA, they all have a small role in coaching the 11 guys.”
The Gators open the 2025 season on Aug. 30 at home against Long Island.