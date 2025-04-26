Chargers Draft Bridges with Second-to-Last Pick in 2025 NFL Draft
At nearly the last moment in the 2025 NFL Draft, Florida Gators defensive back Trikweze Bridges has been selected.
The Los Angeles Chargers used the No. 256 pick, the second-to-last pick in the NFL Draft, to select the versatile defensive back. Bridges is the seventh Gator drafted alongside receiver Chimere Dike (Titans), defensive lineman Cam Jackson (Panthers), corner Jason Marshall Jr. (Dolphins), linebacker Shemar James (Cowboys), quarterback Graham Mertz (Texans) and punter Jeremy Crawshaw (Broncos).
Bridges emerged late in the draft process after not receiving an invite to the NFL Combine. At UF's pro day, the combo corner/safety ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash and showcased his skills as a versatile defensive back.
After transferring from Oregon, Bridges became a consistent force on Florida's defense with extensive playing time at both safety and corner, a position he was thrust into after multiple injuries in the room.
He finished with a team-high 70 tackles to go with six pass breakups and two interceptions.
"I told all the scouts in attendance today, in my opinion, Trikweze, the way he finished the year, the position flexibility, the height, length, speed, match up player," head coach Billy Napier said at pro day. "The NFL has become a match up, throw game. So I think that's going to take care of itself. May not have made it to the combine, but I do think that these teams do their homework, and the film speaks for itself."
Despite the late pick, Bridges has carried the big chip on his shoulder willingly throughout the draft process and is ready to prove he can make an impact at the next level.
"I've always been one of those guys I feel like people slept on," he said at pro day. "I was like, 'You know what? It's ok. God has a path for me.' I have a different journey from everybody else, and today, I was able to show who I am and what I can do."