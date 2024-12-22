Several Gators Declare For 2025 NFL Draft
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Just a day after wrapping up their final games as members of the Florida Gators, several players announced that they are declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Those to have announced their decisions on Saturday are Derek Wingo, Ja’Quavion Fraziers, R.J. Moten and Jason Marshall Jr. It is no surprise to see all of these guys say their goodbyes as they have run out of remaining eligibility at the college level.
These four join Cam Jackson as the only Gator players who have announced their goodbyes after the 33-8 win over Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl. Quarterback Graham Mertz in October penned his goodbye to Gator Nation and announced his plans to enter the draft after suffering a season-ending torn ACL.
Jason Marshall Jr.
The most notable of the bunch is Marshall Jr. A former five-star defensive back from Miami Palmetto (Fla.), Marshall Jr. was a part of the Gator program for four years and appeared in 45 total games during this stretch.
Despite being an iron man for the Gators, Marshall Jr. got injured in the game against Kentucky this past October, which caused his season to end prematurely. He only featured in seven games in 2024, and totaled 20 tackles, four pass break-ups, 1.5 tackles-for-loss and a forced fumble.
As for his whole career, he tallied 98 total tackles, two interceptions, 27 pass break-ups, 7.5 tackles-for-loss, one forced fumble and one sack.
Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, Marshall Jr.’s stock is a little bit on the lower side. He was starting to increase his draft position with his standout play early in the season, but he now sits at No. 202 in Pro Football Focus’ NFL Big Board 2025.
Derek Wingo
Wingo, a product St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), and the Gators shared five roller-coaster years together.
He entered Gainesville in 2020 as the No. 36 overall prospect and No. 3 outside linebacker in that 2019 recruiting class. He saw the field in nine games his freshman year and made his collegiate debut against Missouri late in October.
From there, he would make double-digit appearances in the orange and blue over the next four seasons, running his total appearances to 59 games. In these games, he recorded 71 tackles, seven tackles-for-loss, five sacks, three pass break-ups and a blocked punt.
Ja’Quavion Fraziars
A 6-foot-3.5, 218-pound receiver from Dunellon (Fla.), Fraziars spent five seasons in Gainesville. Like Wingo, his time in Gainesville began in 2020 when he stepped foot on campus as a four-star recruit.
Unfortunately for Fraziars he career never really took off. While playing in 51 games for the Gators across his five years, he only accounted for 157 total receiving yards and three touchdowns on 16 catches. The best outing of his career came in 2022 against Texas A&M in College Station. He recorded four catches for 50 yards and one touchdown against the Aggies.
RJ Moten
Moten began his playing days at Michigan. He played for the Wolverines for three years and was a near regular in their starting lineups during those years. Additionally, over his two final seasons in Ann Arbor, he appeared in 28 games and made 15 starts.
Following the 2022 season, he entered the portal and decided a move down south was for the best, choosing Billy Napier and the Gators as his next destination for 2023. Moten's stay in Gainesville last two seasons, where he played 18 total games and recorded 31 tackles, four tackles-for-loss, a half-sack and one pass breakup.