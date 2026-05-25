Former Florida Basketball Player Jason Williams Speaks on Drama During Gators' Super Regional vs. Texas Tech

The Florida Gators softball team had one of the most eventful weekends in the sports world with a heated three-game battle against Texas Tech in the NCAA Super Regional. The play on the field was far from the biggest storyline.

Mia Williams, who spent two seasons at Florida before transferring to Texas Tech, was at the center of much of the weekend's notoriety after being hit by the Gators five times. The result was a back-and-forth, temper-flaring series that included an unsportsmanlike conduct warning to the entire Texas Tech dugout, UF head coach Tim Walton getting ejected, fans arguing in the stands and with Texas Tech players and Florida not shaking hands with the Red Raiders after its season-ending loss.

Jason Williams, who spent part of one season with Florida's basketball program in 1997 before a 12-season NBA career, was also at the center of some of the drama as Mia Williams' father. On Friday, he was ejected from the stadium before being allowed to return following an altercation with a UF fan centering around his other daughter allegedly being hit by an object, and on Sunday, he was seen gator chomping towards the UF dugout after Mia Williams hit a home run.

Williams, in a two-minute video posted to X on the Barstool Sports podcast "Hoopin'' N Hollerin'," which he co-hosts, detailed his weekend and briefly apologized for his actions.

"Look, we're moving on to the (Women's College) World Series. We want to do what's right," he said. We were cheering for our team. They were cheering for their team. Things got out of hand. They said some stuff they weren't supposed to say. We said some stuff we probably weren't supposed to say, and that's just sports. That's what time it is. God knows what time it is in between the lines.

"So, with all of that being said, man, I just want everybody to know that I'm happy. I'm happy we won. I'm a Florida Gator in my blood. Without Florida, I wouldn't be where I'm at today. Like I said, they said some things they shouldn't have said. We said some things we shouldn't have said. I'm sorry from my side. That's all I can say, and wreck 'em."

Jason Williams talks about the eventful weekend he had!



Shoutout the Williams fam for getting it done 🫡 pic.twitter.com/z9uY67NDzD — Hoopin' N Hollerin’ (@hoopinghollerin) May 25, 2026

Williams also detailed Friday's incident, saying that campus police asked him if he wanted to press charges but declined. He also praised his daughter for her performance over the weekend, where she went 3-for-6 with two home runs and three RBIs.

"My daughter did her thing, whole team did their thing, but especially proud of my daughter for going back to Florida and doing what she did," he said. "Going through the s*** that she went through this past weekend. If you watched the game, you know what time it is. You guys see how the Florida Gators acted at the end of the game."

Meanwhile, Florida has also responded to the weekend's antics. Walton, who was ejected in the fifth inning for arguing balls and strikes, said the drama over the weekend "made no sense" to him.

“I have no idea where that came from. I don’t think that’s fair to the kids in both dugouts," he said of Williams' transfer playing a role in the drama. "I have no idea where that pot was being stirred. There’s never been a problem ever. Kids transfer all the time.”

Walton has drawn considerable criticism from Williams' family since her transfer, with her mother, Denika, a former UF track and field athlete, posting on Facebook after last season about Walton's attention in the transfer portal during the team's stint in the WCWS and not using other pitchers outside of starter Keagan Rothrock, although she did not specifically say Rothrock's name.

Jason Williams told the Gainesville Sun's Andrew Abadie after the game that Walton got ejected on purpose to avoid shaking his daughter's hand.

Rothrock's father, Greg, went to bat for the Gators' softball program in his own Facebook post after the game, also sharing a video of the Texas Tech players engaging with Gator fans while celebrating.

"I post three players having their coaches drag them off the field and definitely would not allow my daughter to represent herself like that!" he wrote. "To have people with closed Facebook accounts not at the game tell me those players are in the right… Because a loud Florida crowd was antagonizing them! I said it one and I’ll say it again for the people in the back! I know who I want my daughter to represent and the culture I want her to be part of!"

Needless to say, while Florida's season has come to an end and Texas Tech advances, with no guarantee that the two teams will meet in the near future, a new rivalry in college softball may have formed over the weekend. Even if not, the 2026 Gainesville Super Regional will certainly not be forgotten.

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