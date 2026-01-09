ACC IOL Transfer Commits to Florida Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Jon Sumrall and the Florida Gators have earned another commitment via the transfer portal, this time with former Georgia Tech starting interior offensive lineman Harrison Moore signing on Friday.

Moore, 247 Sports’ No. 14 interior offensive linemen transfer, was in Gainesville for a visit this week and had previously been predicted to choose Florida by both CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz and On3's Corey Bender and Blake Alderman.

“It went great. It’s a great environment,” he told Florida Gators on SI.

BREAKING: Georgia Tech transfer IOL Harrison Moore has signed with Florida, @PeteNakos reports🐊https://t.co/yWzgjzuFfN pic.twitter.com/aZRlggsCAT — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 9, 2026

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman started in eight games for the Yellow Jackets in 2025 as a true sophomore, playing under new Gators offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner for the past two years. He has not allowed a sack in 866 total snaps, while earning a 63.6 PFF grade this past season.

The versatile and athletic lineman spent time between left guard and center in 2025, finishing as one of just 36 centers in the country to not let up a sack in over 600 snaps on the year. He has allowed just 10 hurries in his time in college.

With a connection to Faulkner and quarterback Aaron Philo, a transfer heavily predicted to land at Florida, Moore is expected to compete for a starting spot on the interior line in Gainesville. Though having the flexibility to play center after working at the position for the first time last year, his PFF grade jumped from a 59.9 in four games at the spot to a 62.8 at guard.

Moore now adds to a group of offensive linemen for 2026 that includes Roedrick Kearney, Knijeah Harris, Bryce Lovett and Caden Jones. Redshirt freshman Jason Zandamela-Popa has also been reported likely to stay with the program, a possible candidate for the starting center job.

The Gators' offensive trenches will look very different under Sumrall and new offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, with the staff needing to replace three quality starters that graduated after last season: Austin Barber, Damieon George and Jake Slaughter. Of the group, the all-American Slaughter leaves the biggest hole after holding down the line for the past three seasons.

Moore is now the fourth incoming offensive line transfer for the Gators, joining two Penn State transfers in interior lineman TJ Shanahan and tackle Eagan Boyer and Stanford transfer Emeka Ugorji, who also committed on Friday.

With the former Gator and two-time national champion Trautwein viewed as one of the top coaches in the country at the position, the unit is in good hands and should have fans excited for the near future.

The Gators now have 18 transfer commits as the back-half of the portal window begins, including a JUCO transfer, with more expected to come in the near future. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

