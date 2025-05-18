Gators Predicted to Land DL Recruit Fresh Off Visit
The Florida Gators only needed one recruiting weekend to be predicted to land a recruit.
Fresh off his official visit in Gainesville, his first visit overall to Florida and first of five official visits this summer, Cleveland (Oh.) Glenville three-star defensive lineman Jamir Perez has landed a prediction to choose the Gators from On3's Steve Wiltfong and Corey Bender.
Perez (6-4, 330 pounds) is the No. 28 defensive line recruit in the country and No. 19 overall recruit from the state of Ohio, according to Rivals.
Perez was one of seven recruits Florida hosted during the first weekend of official visits alongside five-star offensive lineman Felix Ojo, five-star defensive back Chauncey Kennon, five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell, four-star running back Carsyn Baker, four-star offensive lineman Ekene Ogboko and four-star edge rusher Luke Wafle.
He is also the latest prospect to be predicted to choose the Gators alongside four-star defensive lineman Valdin Sone, four-star linebacker Malik Morris, four-star safety CJ Hester, interior offensive lineman G'Nivre Carr and tight end Kekua Aumua.
While not the highest-rated recruit, a pledge from Perez could be just what Florida needs to turn its recruiting struggles around. The Gators only hold one commit heading into the summer in four-star quarterback Will Griffin after losing pledges from four-star defensive backs Jaelen Waters, who flipped to Miami, and Devin Jackson as well as four-star linebacker Izayia Williams, who flipped to Ole Miss.
