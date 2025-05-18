All Gators

Gators Predicted to Land DL Recruit Fresh Off Visit

The Florida Gators hosted seven prospects to open the summer official visit season, one of whom is already predicted to commit to the program.

Cam Parker

Nov 16, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Florida Gators only needed one recruiting weekend to be predicted to land a recruit.

Fresh off his official visit in Gainesville, his first visit overall to Florida and first of five official visits this summer, Cleveland (Oh.) Glenville three-star defensive lineman Jamir Perez has landed a prediction to choose the Gators from On3's Steve Wiltfong and Corey Bender.

Perez (6-4, 330 pounds) is the No. 28 defensive line recruit in the country and No. 19 overall recruit from the state of Ohio, according to Rivals.

Perez was one of seven recruits Florida hosted during the first weekend of official visits alongside five-star offensive lineman Felix Ojo, five-star defensive back Chauncey Kennon, five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell, four-star running back Carsyn Baker, four-star offensive lineman Ekene Ogboko and four-star edge rusher Luke Wafle.

He is also the latest prospect to be predicted to choose the Gators alongside four-star defensive lineman Valdin Sone, four-star linebacker Malik Morris, four-star safety CJ Hester, interior offensive lineman G'Nivre Carr and tight end Kekua Aumua.

While not the highest-rated recruit, a pledge from Perez could be just what Florida needs to turn its recruiting struggles around. The Gators only hold one commit heading into the summer in four-star quarterback Will Griffin after losing pledges from four-star defensive backs Jaelen Waters, who flipped to Miami, and Devin Jackson as well as four-star linebacker Izayia Williams, who flipped to Ole Miss.

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.

More From Florida Gators on SI

feed

Published
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

Home/Recruiting