Coveted Transfer Safety Commits to Florida Gators
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators have landed its first transfer of 2025 from the portal on Sunday, earning a commitment from former UAB safety Adrian Maddox, per On3's Hayes Fawcett on X. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound safety originates from Conyers, GA., and just wrapped up his junior year with UAB. In this past season, he totaled 44 tackles, two forced fumbles, two tackles-for-loss and an interception.
Before UAB, he attended Alabama State for two years. With the Hornets, he played in 21 games and recorded 90 tackles, 10 pass breakups, 9.5 tackles-for-loss, three sacks, two interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles and fumble recoveries each.
Additionally, entering the 2023 season, Maddox was preseason HBCU All-defense, Phil Steele Preseason All-SWAC and First Team All-SWAC, among other nominations.
Maddox’s commitment, albeit a little out of the blue, isn’t too surprising thanks to predictions that were placed on Sunday. On 247 Sports, three separate predictions were logged for the Gators to land Maddox and he waited no time in making it public knowledge.
But Florida wasn’t always in the driving seat in his recruitment. At one point, it was actually SEC rivals Georgia who were favored as the year was closing.
This commitment is very important for head coach Billy Napier — outside of beating a conference rival for his services — because of the gaping hole at the backend of the defense. Florida will be losing safeties Trikweze Bridges and DJ Douglas this offseason after the two exhausted their individual collegiate eligibilities. .
Senior safety Asa Turner, who was set to run out of eligibility this season, has not made his future plans known after a leg injury forced him to miss 12 of the team's 13 games this season.
Maddox also be tasked with mentoring incoming blue-chip freshman safety recruits Hylton Stubbs and Lagonza Hayward while also providing depth at the STAR position. Florida is set to return both Sharif Denson and Aaron Gates at the position, although Gates' availability remains a mystery after a serious lower body injury ended his season during the Ole Miss game.
Overall, Maddox is the fifth transfer addition the Gators have made this offseason. The others to transfer to Florida this offseason are edge rusher Kofi Asare (UMASS), quarterback Deshawn Purdie (Charlotte), receiver J. Michael Sturdivant (UCLA) and punter Tommy Doman (Michigan).
Gators Illustrated is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here and is keeping count of the Gators' roster numbers here.