Florida Offers Transfer Quarterback
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators have made its first quarterback offer of this transfer portal cycle by offering former Charlotte signal-caller Deshawn Purdie. A true freshman in 2024, Purdie threw for 1,802 yards and 10 touchdowns against six interceptions and will have three years of eligibility remaining.
A three-star recruit in 2024, Purdie (6-4, 220 pounds), signed with Charlotte over offers from other small schools such as Akron and James Madison. He had one Power-Four offer, which came from Maryland.
The Gators are looking to build depth for the 2025 season behind soon-to-be incumbent DJ Lagway. By Gators Illustrated's count, Florida will only have two scholarship quarterbacks behind Lagway next season in veteran Clay Millen, who was passed up on the depth chart this season by walk-on Aidan Warner, and four-star signee Tramell Jones Jr.
Head coach Billy Napier has previously stated that he would prefer to have four scholarship quarterbacks on his roster. He did note, however, that adding a quarterback or two could be difficult due to Lagway's status as the starter with three years of eligibility remaining.
"It's a position where we'll add players for sure. We're in the process of doing that," he said on Nov. 11. "That can be a challenge when you have a really talented young player. It's important. It's a big piece of the puzzle. We been grinding away on it for a long time.
Purdie is also the third public offer Florida has made as transfer receivers Chase Sowell (ECU) and Reggie Virgil (Miami, Oh.) both announced offers as the transfer portal opened on Monday, although more could be coming as the Gators are hosting a plethora of top portal targets this week.
Gators Illustrated is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here and is keeping count of the Gators' roster numbers here.