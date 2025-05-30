Gators Hosting 18 Prospects, Two Five-Stars, as Part of Second OV Weekend
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After hosting seven prospects two weeks ago to open the summer, the Florida Gators are set to host 18 prospects for its second official visit weekend of the summer, seven of whom have publicly listed the Gators in a list of top schools.
Florida Gators on SI has compiled every visitor for the weekend with those in bold indicating if they have Florida among their top schools. Every recruiting move by the Gators, from commitments to prospects of note to the summer official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.
May 30 - June 1 Visitors
- WR Brian Williams
- OL G'Nivre Carr
- OL Javieon Cooper (Syracuse commit)
- ATH Heze Kent
- OL Javarii Luckas
- OL Blaise Thomassie
- DL Tyson Bacon
- DL Vodney Cleveland
- EDGE Asharri Charles
- EDGE Corey Howard
- EDGE JaReylan McCoy
- LB DQ Forkpa
- LB Karon Maycock (FSU commit)
- DB Jaydin Broadnax (Louisville commit)
- DB CJ Bronaugh (Nebraska commit)
- DB Kaiden Hall
- DB CJ Hester
- DB Bralan Womack
Prospects of Note
Five-Star EDGE JaReylan McCoy, Tupelo (Miss.)
McCoy, the No. 2 edge rusher in the class, recently cut his top schools list down to three schools with Florida, LSU and Texas listed. However, after previously decommitting from the Tigers, it appears to be a battle between the Gators and the Longhorns.
Florida will get the first chance to make a strong impression with the official visit this weekend ahead of his planned trip to Texas on June 6. He will announce his decision on July 1.
Five-Star DB Bralan Womack, Flowood (Miss.) Hartfield Academy
The best safety prospect in the country, Florida is battling Auburn, Ohio State and Texas A&M for Womack's services. This will seemingly be a drawn-out battle with Womack not planning on announcing his decision until Aug. 23.
He will visit Texas A&M on June 6, Auburn on June 13 and Ohio State on June 20, giving Florida a good chance to make an early impression.
Four-Star DL Vodney Cleveland, Birmingham (Ala.) Parker
Cleveland has had Florida in contention for most of the year with the Gators in the top six alongside Auburn, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas and Miami. After visiting campus during the spring game, Cleveland named the Gators as his top school.
Since then, he's received a prediction from On3's Corey Bender to commit to Florida.
With no planned commitment date at the moment, Cleveland will be a prospect to keep a close eye on moving forward after already visiting Auburn on May 16 and planned visits to Georgia on June 6, Texas on June 13 and Miami on June 20.
Four-Star DB CJ Hester, Cocoa (Fla.)
The No. 17 corner in the class of 2026, Hester has already been predicted to choose the Gators by On3's Blake Alderman and Corey Bender over the rest of his top six, which includes Auburn, Georgia, Iowa, Miami and Syracuse.
Hester will be committing on July 1.
Four-Star ATH Heze Kent
Kent is arguably the most intriguing prospect on the visit list as a four-star athlete who is being recruited as an offensive lineman and a tight end. The Gators, who are among his top five with Alabama, FSU, Miami and Texas, are currently pursuing him as a tight end.
At the end of the 2024 season, On3 listed the Gators as the leader.