Gators Get Third OL Commit in 2026 Cycle
The Florida Gators have added its third offensive line commit in the class of 2026.
Belle Glade (Fla.) Glades Central three-star offensive tackle Javarii Luckas on Monday committed to the Gators over West Virginia. Luckas (6-5, 270 pounds) is rated as the No. 94 offensive tackle in the 2026 cycle, according to On3.
Luckas previously received predictions from On3 to choose Florida while in the middle of his official visit in Gainesville. After his visit, which occurred the weekend of May 30, Luckas confirmed the Gators had extended their lead while also saying he almost pulled the trigger and committed that weekend.
"I like everything about UF," he said. "It's a really good school. Great football team, basketball, everything's good. And, they produce good linemen, too. That's another reason why they're my number one."
Luckas is the Gators' third offensive line commit after three-star guard G'Nivre Carr and three-star tackle Chancellor Campbell. Both Carr (June 1) and Campbell (June 8) announced their pledges the Sunday after leaving their official visits.
Since the summer OV season opened the weekend of May 16, the Gators have added 10 commits to the class alongside longtime four-star quarterback commit Will Griffin.
In addition to Carr, Campbell and Luckas, Florida has received commitments from three-star defensive lineman Jamir Perez, four-star safety Kaiden Hall, three-star tight end Kekua Aumua, four-star receiver Justin Williams, four-star running back Carsyn Baker, four-star receiver Marquez Daniel and five-star edge rusher JaReylen McCoy, all of whom have taken an official visit with Florida this summer.
Florida is also predicted to land four-star tackle Tyler Chukuyem, who will announce his decision later Monday afternoon.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.