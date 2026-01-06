Gators Predicted to Land Big 12 RB Out of Transfer Portal

Former Cincinnati Bearcats running back Evan Pryor received a prediction from On3’s Pete Nakos, Corey Bender and Blake Alderman on Monday to land with the Florida Gators this winter while he was on a visit with the school. He ranks as the No. 95 overall transfer and No. 13 running back transfer, according to On3’s transfer portal rankings.

Pryor began his career with the Ohio State Buckeyes, spending three years with the Big 10 powerhouse before transferring to Cincinnati for the past two seasons. With the Bearcats, he played in 22 games and rushed for 940 yards and nine touchdowns. He also hauled in 25 passes for 288 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Florida needs one to two running backs during this transfer window. Former Gators tailbacks Ja’Kobi Jackson and K.D. Daniels both entered this portal in January, leaving only three scholarship players in the room going into next season. Moreover, Daniels committed to Wake Forest on Monday.

Gators running backs Duke Clark and Byron Louis each wrapped up their first year in the Orange and Blue at the end of the 2025 season. As for star running back Jadan Baugh, the Gators are still waiting for an official confirmation that he will be back for next season.

The Cincinnati tailback is most likely viewed as the No. 2 behind Baugh, should the rising junior return. However, if Baugh leaves the Gators at the altar, then head coach Jon Sumrall could shift his focus to another top running back in the transfer portal.

One of those could be Washington’s Adam Mohammed. The Washington ball carrier logged 106 carries for 523 yards and five touchdowns in 2025. He has visited California, with visits to Texas A&M and Virginia also on the horizon.

Another option is Michigan State’s Makhi Frazier. Frazier had an improved role as a sophomore, rushing for 520 yards and two touchdowns on 116 carries in nine games this past year. It has also been reported by Nakos that Frazier has visits set with Penn State and Florida following his trip to Auburn that started on Sunday.

Several Florida targets took themselves off the market on Monday. Former James Madison Lacota Dippre kicked off the day for Florida, committing in the morning. He was followed by Georgia Tech’s Bailey Stockton and Baylor’s DK Kalu later on in the day.

None of these three was the first commitment of the Sumrall era, though. Baylor safety DJ Coleman got the ball rolling for the Gators in the portal on Sunday.

Florida is still awaiting decisions from Jacksonville State’s Emmanuel Oyebadejo, Georgia Tech’s Aaron Philo, Penn State’s TJ Shanahan and Eagan Boyer.

The 2026 portal window closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

