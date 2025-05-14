Gators Recruiting Efforts Dealt Big Blows
While the Florida Gators have put themselves in a position to add multiple recruits this summer, two of its targets have already chosen other schools with Carrolton (Ga.) Central four-star running back Jonaz Walton and Willis (Tx.) five-star athlete Jermaine Bishop Jr. on Wednesday committing to Notre Dame and Texas, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett
Walton (5-foot-9.5, 205 pounds) is currently rated as the No. 164 overall prospect in the class of 2026 and the No. 12 running back, according to 247Sports, and had Florida among a group of five finalists alongside Notre Dame, Alabama, Stanford and Tennessee.
Bishop Jr. (5-foot-11, 155 pounds) ranks as the No. 25 overall prospect and No. 1 athlete in the 2026 cycle, according to 247Sports, and hails from the same high school that produced current UF starting quarterback DJ Lagway and walk-on receiver DeBraun Hampton.
As it stands, the Gators have just one commit through the middle of May in Jesuit (Fla.) High School four-star signal caller Will Griffin, a slow start compared to other schools of the same pedigree.
However, the summer is where head coach Billy Napier does his damage, and with summer official visits are starting to begin with many high-profile targets set to visit Florida, the Gators could make up ground throughout the end of May and month of June.
Additionally, the Gators have positioned themselves well with recruits such as Valdin Stone of Dyke (Va.) Blue Ridges School. Florida recently received a prediction from On3’s Corey Bender to land Stone’s talents, and the Gators also hold predictions to land four-star linebacker Malik Morris, four-star safety CJ Hester, interior offensive lineman G'Nivre Carr and tight end Kekua Aumua