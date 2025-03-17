Gators on Short List of Schools Top DL Recruit Set to Visit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Highly ranked defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy has set up five official visits for this summer with one going to the Florida Gators, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett on X. The Tupelo, Miss., defensive lineman’s official visit with the Gators is locked in for May 30.
McCoy (6-foot-7, 260 pounds) currently holds a top five of Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas and Auburn. He is also a one-time LSU commit but backed off that pledge in February.
Being one of the top prospects in the country, McCoy is certainly near the top of the Gators' board when it comes to defensive prospects. It also seems that they are pushing the right buttons early on as they’ve earned themselves this official visit following a trip to Gainesville this past weekend.
However, it seems the Gators still have some ground to make up if they want to win out in this recruitment.
The perceived leader in his recruitment looks to be Ole Miss as On3 has them as the stand-alone favorites according to their Recruiting Prediction Machine. Additionally, he holds a prediction on 247Sports to land with the Rebels.
Currently, the Gators hold three commitments in the class of 2026. The highest of the three is four-star linebacker Izayia Williams. Following him is four-star quarterback Will Griffin and then three-star safety Devin Jackson.
