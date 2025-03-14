Four-Star DL JaReylan McCoy Lists Florida Among Final Schools
Another high-rated recruit in the class of 2026 has listed the Florida Gators as a finalist.
Four-star defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy of Tupelo (Ms.) on Thursday released his final five schools, which consists of Florida, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. McCoy (6-7, 245 pounds) was previously committed to LSU from Jan. 2 until Feb. 3 before decommitting.
As it stands, Ole Miss appears to be the team to watch for McCoy, who is a top-15 prospect at his position according to the On3 Industry and 247 Sports Composite rankings. Since backing off his pledge to LSU, On3 has listed the Rebels as the favorite, according to its Recruiting Prediction Machine.
However, all of McCoy's finalists will have a chance to make their case this summer as he's scheduled an official visit with each program. His visit schedule consists of a trip to Auburn on May 16, a trip to Florida on May 30, a trip to Ole Miss on June 6, a trip to Texas A&M on June 13 and a trip to LSU on June 21.
Gators 2026 Recruiting
As it stands the Gators are finalists for 20 other recruits in the class of 2026.
Rounding out the extensive group of recruits to list Florida as a finalist are running backs Jae Lamar and Jonaz Walton; receivers Mason James, Cederian Morgan and Calvin Russell; offensive linemen Edward Baker, Zyon Guiles, Immanuel Iheanacho, Heze Kent, Felix Ojo, Canon Pickett and Sam Rosenborough; defensive linemen Vodney Cleveland, James Johnson and Darryus McKinley; edge rushers Zavion Griffin-Hayes, Trent Henderson and Jake Kreul; and defensive backs Tyriq Green and Bralan Womack.
Florida also recently received crystal balls to land four-star linebacker Malik Morris and four-star offensive lineman G'Nivre Carr, both of whom have yet to release their finalists.
The Gators currently have three commits in its 2026 recruiting class in four-star quarterback Will Griffin, four-star safety Devin Jackson and, most-recently, four-star linebacker Izayia Williams.
Gators Illustrated is tracking Florida's recruiting moves with the 2026 class in its recruiting tracker, which can be found here.