All Gators

Four-Star DL JaReylan McCoy Lists Florida Among Final Schools

McCoy is rated as a top 15 defensive line recruit in the country in the On3 Industry and 247 Sports Composite rankings.

Cam Parker

Two helmets rest on Steve Spurrier-Florida Field before the start of the Orange and Blue game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, April 13, 2024. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]2024
Two helmets rest on Steve Spurrier-Florida Field before the start of the Orange and Blue game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, April 13, 2024. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]2024 / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Another high-rated recruit in the class of 2026 has listed the Florida Gators as a finalist.

Four-star defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy of Tupelo (Ms.) on Thursday released his final five schools, which consists of Florida, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. McCoy (6-7, 245 pounds) was previously committed to LSU from Jan. 2 until Feb. 3 before decommitting.

As it stands, Ole Miss appears to be the team to watch for McCoy, who is a top-15 prospect at his position according to the On3 Industry and 247 Sports Composite rankings. Since backing off his pledge to LSU, On3 has listed the Rebels as the favorite, according to its Recruiting Prediction Machine.

However, all of McCoy's finalists will have a chance to make their case this summer as he's scheduled an official visit with each program. His visit schedule consists of a trip to Auburn on May 16, a trip to Florida on May 30, a trip to Ole Miss on June 6, a trip to Texas A&M on June 13 and a trip to LSU on June 21.

Gators 2026 Recruiting

As it stands the Gators are finalists for 20 other recruits in the class of 2026.

Rounding out the extensive group of recruits to list Florida as a finalist are running backs Jae Lamar and Jonaz Walton; receivers Mason James, Cederian Morgan and Calvin Russell; offensive linemen Edward BakerZyon GuilesImmanuel IheanachoHeze KentFelix OjoCanon Pickett and Sam Rosenborough; defensive linemen Vodney ClevelandJames Johnson and Darryus McKinley; edge rushers Zavion Griffin-HayesTrent Henderson and Jake Kreul; and defensive backs Tyriq Green and Bralan Womack.

Florida also recently received crystal balls to land four-star linebacker Malik Morris and four-star offensive lineman G'Nivre Carr, both of whom have yet to release their finalists.

The Gators currently have three commits in its 2026 recruiting class in four-star quarterback Will Griffin, four-star safety Devin Jackson and, most-recently, four-star linebacker Izayia Williams.

Gators Illustrated is tracking Florida's recruiting moves with the 2026 class in its recruiting tracker, which can be found here.

More From Gators Illustrated

feed

Published
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

Home/Recruiting