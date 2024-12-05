Versatile Four-Star Tight End Flips From Florida to FSU
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After spending nearly half a year committed to the Florida Gators, four-star tight end Tae’Shaun Gelsey of Jacksonville (Fla.) Riverside High School has switched his commitment to Florida State on Wednesday.
On3's Keith Niebuhr first reported late Wednesday prior to his flip to FSU that Gelsey would not be a part of Florida's 2025 class.
After a late push from Florida State with two visits in the past month after being offered in October, Gelsey ultimately gave up his commitment to Florida to become a Seminole.
Gelsey likely would have had the opportunity to contribute immediately. Florida has an unproven tight end room, as tight ends Hayden Hansen and Arlis Boardingham still haven't found a consistent role in the Gators offense. Gelsey’s relatively thin frame and impressive straight line speed make him a bit of a tweener, which would have opened up the possibility of him contributing at the “H” position.
According to 247Sports composite rankings, Gelsey is the 17th best tight end in the country, and the 48th best recruit in the state of Florida. In his senior season, Gelsey caught 61 passes for 875 yards and 13 touchdowns. The 6-foot-4 and 215-pound dual-sport athlete also showcased his athleticism on the basketball court, averaging 9.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
Besides Florida, Gelsey had also gone on official visits to Florida State and Tulane. According to 247 Sports, he received 28 offers from schools such as Auburn, Florida State and Indiana. Gelsey committed to Florida on June 29, less than a month after his official visit.
Gelsey's flip to Florida leaves the Gators with one signee in the 2025 recruiting class in three-star Micah Jones.