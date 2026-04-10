Who Could Be Next for Florida After Two Huge Commitments from Priority Recruits?

The Florida Gators are unarguably one of the hottest programs on the recruiting trail as of late, landing two elite priority targets in five-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller and four-star quarterback Davin Davidson in back-to-back days.

Jon Sumrall and the new staff do not seem close to done either, with Florida Gators on SI tracking these names as possibly the next commits for Florida as they build out the 2027 class.

Four-Star CB Aamaury Fountain

A current South Carolina commit with multiple expert predictions to potentially flip to the Gators, Warner Robins (Ga.) cornerback Aamaury Fountain was back in Gainesville last week, and the momentum seems in favor of Sumrall and Florida currently.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds with long arms and good speed, the composite top-200 prospect has continued to shoot up the rankings and would be an elite addition to the Gators class, combining with Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage four-star Amare Nugent to make one of the better duos of defensive back commits amongst the entire nation.

Although he recently scheduled an official visit with the Gamecocks in June, the Gators are pushing hard, and there seems to be some real smoke behind the program as they look to land the highly coveted talent. Both On3's Blake Alderman and 247 Sports' Tyler Harden have predicted Florida to flip Fountain.

Four-Star WR Anthony Jennings

A speedy in-state wide receiver who has labeled Florida the leader in his recruitment multiple times, top-230 prospect Anthony Jennings is scheduled to visit Fran Brown and Syracuse for the Orange’s spring game Saturday. However, the talented wideout is still one to watch for the Gators, while the speedster seems close to making a final decision.

“I can definitely see myself playing in the Swamp as a Gator,” Jennings told Florida Gators on SI previously, “... Ever since I stepped foot on campus, I fell in love with the place and my love just keeps growing stronger.”

The Gators still sit in a great spot for the wideout, he confirmed to Florida Gators on SI, with a decision possibly upcoming, making the Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard star one to watch as Florida’s class starts to take shape. On3/Rivals' Chad Simmons, Corey Bender and Alderman have all predicted Jennings to choose Florida.

Four-Star WR Elias Pearl

Another explosive wide receiver that the Gators seemingly lead for, Port Charlotte (Fla.) four-star Elias Pearl will be back in Gainesville this weekend for Florida’s annual Orange and Blue game, with Sumrall and staff looking to close on the quick-rising prospect heading into the summer.

Now the composite 107th-ranked player nationally and fifth-best wide receiver in the state, Pearl has visited Florida more than any other school as rivals such as Georgia and Florida State continue to push hard for the exciting playmaker.

The weekend visit could be huge for the Gators, with a chance to add the wide receiver to their surging class and continue to emphasize the prioritization of in-state targets. Multiple On3/Rivals experts currently predict Pearl to choose the Gators.

Four-Star Edge Frederick Ards III

Elite Orlando four-star Frederick Ards III has been a name to watch for Florida for quite some time, while the top-80 talent could make the Gators’ already impressive week on the trail one to remember with a splash commitment.

The biggest fish on this list, Ards III is also maybe the biggest long-shot for a decision to be made soon, yet Florida has continued to sit in a good spot for the explosive pass-rusher as he is down to just five schools: Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Texas A&M and Florida State.

The top-10 player in the state is a clear priority for the Gators, while the new staff continues to push hard to land one of the better players this cycle. Ards III is currently predicted to choose Florida by multiple experts from On3 and Rivals, including Steve Wiltfong and Simmons.

Gators' 2027 Recruiting Class

As it sits, the Gators' class ranks 10th amongst the nation, according to the Rivals' Industry Ranking, with a chance to rise even higher this weekend as the program continues to build on a strong momentum on the trail. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's movement in the 2027 class here.