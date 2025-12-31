3 takeaways as FSU Basketball opens ACC play with road loss to UNC Tar Heels

Florida State started ACC play on Tuesday night on the road against the North Carolina Tar Heels, which is about as hard as it gets to start ACC play. But the Seminoles had over a week off from the end of nonconference play to fix a few issues and get ready for this game.

And things started okay. Florida State played great defense for the first five minutes, holding a 7-3 lead after a Robert McCray V dunk with 5:32 into the game. But the UNC ripped off a 10-0 run, largely thanks to superstar freshman Caleb Wilson, who had 14 points and 9 rebounds in the first HALF.

But outside of Wilson and guards Seth Trimble and Kyan Evans, FSU was doing a great job containing everyone else. Starters Henri Veesaar and Luka Bogavac were held scoreless in the first half, and FSU found an offensive boost from Kobe MaGee (3/3 from three in the first). FSU found themselves only down by six at halftime, 40-34, thanks to making seven threes, and they weren't getting killed on the glass.

Florida State had a chance to grab momentum early in the second half after forcing two quick turnovers, but Alex Steen missed two free throws at the line, which gave the UNC fans free Crumbl cookies, and everyone was excited. But FSU responded to cut the lead to one thanks to some big baskets from Lajae Jones. It also helped that Kyan Evans, who started the game 3/4 from three, was ice cold to start the second.

However, UNC used a 14-3 spurt, closed off by a THUNDEROUS dunk from Caleb Wilson and a three from Evans, pushed the lead right back to double digits. FSU was 1/14 from the floor during that stretch as UNC eventually pushed the lead up to 16.

A three from Kobe MaGee cut the lead back down to 10 with about 7:45 remaining. UNC built the lead back up, and then a Chauncey Wiggins three had it back down to 10 by the final media timeout. Alier Maluk came into the game in the second half and made a big impact down the stretch. He may have earned some more minutes with that.

The lead would never get below 10 after that, and UNC would go on to win 79-66.

Here are three takeaways from this loss.

FINAL: Florida State falls on the road to UNC 77-66 in a mostly good effort, two best players just weren't good enough



C Wiggins 16 pts, 10 reb

K MaGee 12 pts

L Jones 10 pts

R McCray 11 pts, 7 ast, 6 reb, 7 to



NEXT: vs Duke on Saturday #Noles pic.twitter.com/hwjdX7U2mt — Austin Veazey (@EasyVeazeyNG) December 31, 2025

READ MORE: FSU Basketball starts ACC play with road test against No. 12 UNC Tar Heels

1. Chauncey Wiggins has to Play Better

For FSU to win ACC games, especially on the road, the only player on the roster with significant experience playing against the ACC has to play better. And Chauncey Wiggins, especially in the first half, wasn't good enough. He'd end up finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds, but they needed more from him in scoring.

2. Rough Showing From Robert McCray V

Robert McCray V has been one of the better playmakers in the country this year, but he couldn't hold onto the ball in this game, finishing with 7 turnovers. When your two supposedly best players turn in performances like that, it's nearly impossible to win against good teams. He did still have 11 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds, but they can't win with that kind of turnover rate from him.

3. Caleb Wilson is a DUDE

Sometimes you just have to appreciate a good player. And Caleb Wilson is a great player. He hit a turnaround fade in the first half with the shot clock expiring, and consistently worked his way for open dunks. He's a potential lottery pick for a reason, and they don't win this game without him. Wilson and Henri Veesaar just have the hi-lo figured out. He ended up finishing this game with a monster statline of 22 points, 16 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks.

READ MORE: Transfer portal churn hits 30 expected departures for FSU football

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Basketball throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News