Transfer portal churn hits 30 expected departures for FSU football

Florida State's number of expected departures has reached 30 before the NCAA Transfer Portal even officially opens on January 2.

So far, nine Seminoles who started multiple games during the 2025 season have declared their intentions to transfer. Ten others exhausted their eligibility or declared for the NFL Draft.

To put it lightly, Florida State's roster will be filled with fresh faces once again in 2026.

30th Player Announces Transfer From Florida State

Tye Hylton/IG

On Tuesday, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Tye Hylton announced his plans to transfer after two seasons with the Seminoles.

Hylton didn't see any game action during his tenure at Florida State. He primarily worked with the scout team, earning a redshirt in 2024.

The Florida native was a three-star recruit in the 2024 class, ranked as the No. 56 IOL and the No. 97 recruit in the state, according to 247Sports. Hylton chose FSU over Miami, Florida, and Penn State. He was primarily recruited by former offensive line coach/offensive coordinator Alex Atkins.

Hylton wasn't projected to play a significant role for the Seminoles in 2026.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive lineman is expected to have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/16)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 12/21)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

