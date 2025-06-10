Former FSU quarterback endorsed by NFL vet as great fit for Saints
National Football League veteran and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan appeared on Kay Adams' "Up and Adams" show and discussed how he would approach the Saints' quarterback situation.
Jordan mentioned that he would go for a veteran QB who would severely affect the team's salary cap, but appeared to be of the notion that it would be worth it.
The QB in question? It took a bit of brainstorming between the two, but Jordan concluded his thought process by throwing out the name of former FSU QB Jameis Winston.
"I'm going to recruit a veteran quarterback properly when the time is right, and that's probably going to take all the cap space we have," said Jordan.
He was then asked if he would consider Kirk Cousins or even asking Matt Ryan to come out of retirement before eventually landing on Winston.
"If I'm being non-biased, Jameis? ... There's Russell [Wilson] over there [New York], they got Jaxson Dart, they got Jameis, come on down. It makes a lot of sense ... I'm going all in. Jameis, as a veteran quarterback, come on over," Jordan said.
Jameis Winston was the No. 1 pick of the 2015 NFL Draft and quarterbacked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2015-19. He moved on to New Orleans from 2020-23 and then eventually became a Cleveland Brown before the 2024 season with a one-year contract.
Winston recently signed a two-year, $8 million (up to $16M with incentives) contract with the New York Giants this offseason.
