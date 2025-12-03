Former FSU star Asante Samuel Jr. gets big promotion with Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a 26-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, and Florida State fans might've seen a familiar face roaming the secondary wearing gold and black. Former FSU star cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr., was temporarily elevated from the practice squad for the matchup to help fill the void left by an injured James Pierre and a questionable Darius Slay.

Samuel Makes 53-Man Roster

Sep 22, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) reaches for a pass while being defended by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Despite the loss, Sunday's performance earned Samuel a spot on the 53-man roster the team announced on Tuesday. He originally joined the Steelers' practice squad on November 12 after the Los Angeles Chargers opted not to renew his contract following the 2024 season. He was placed on the inactive/active list ahead of the Bills game and tallied three tackles while earning a 70.4 grade, per PFF.com

READ MORE: Tommy Castellanos or Kevin Sperry? Making the case for FSU football's 2026 starting QB

In addition to elevating Samuel, Jr., the Steelers signed cornerback Daequan Hardy to their practice squad, claimed wide receiver Adam Theiland off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings, and released Slay.

Samuel's Path to the Steelers

Nov 2, 2019; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver KJ Osborn (2) is tackled by Florida State Seminoles defensive back Asante Samuel Jr (26) during the first quarter at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Samuel, Jr. was a consensus four-star prospect who joined the Seminoles in 2018. As a standout in the secondary, he spent three seasons in Tallahassee, Florida. During his time at FSU, he appeared in 32 games, recording 96 tackles, three tackles for loss, four interceptions, and two fumble recoveries. He was a First Team All-ACC selection in 2020.

The Sunrise, Florida native was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Chargers (47th overall) and was known for his athleticism, coverage, and ball skills, playing above his size of 5'10'', 180.

He started 47 out of 50 games during his four seasons with the Chargers, recording 137 tackles, three for a loss, six interceptions, and a fumble recovery.

Watch for Samuel, Jr. and the Steelers as they are set to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, December 7, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News