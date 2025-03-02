Nole Gameday

Duke Blue Devils honor FSU Basketball's Leonard Hamilton before Saturday's game

A classy gesture by one of the premiere programs in college basketball.

Austin Veazey

Feb 24, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Leonard Hamilton before the game against the North Carolina Tarheels at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Feb 24, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Leonard Hamilton before the game against the North Carolina Tarheels at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State traveled to Durham on Saturday to take on the Duke Blue Devils in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Leonard Hamilton announced he'd resign at the end of the season, which gives opponents the chance to honor one of the legendary figures in college basketball.

Prior to Saturday's tipoff, Duke recognized Coach Hamilton at halfcourt and received a nice round of applause from the Blue Devils faithful.

Coach Hamilton has just two more regular season games remaining at Florida State after Saturday's game at Duke: at Virginia on March 4th and vs. SMU on March 8th. They should also qualify for the ACC Tournament in Charlotte next week.

Leonard Hamilton is Florida State's all-time winningest coach with 437 and is 5th in ACC history. He's one win away from getting his 200th ACC win, which he'd like to achieve before the ACC Tournament. Duke entered this game favored by more than 20 points entering this matchup.

