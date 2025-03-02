Duke Blue Devils honor FSU Basketball's Leonard Hamilton before Saturday's game
Florida State traveled to Durham on Saturday to take on the Duke Blue Devils in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Leonard Hamilton announced he'd resign at the end of the season, which gives opponents the chance to honor one of the legendary figures in college basketball.
Prior to Saturday's tipoff, Duke recognized Coach Hamilton at halfcourt and received a nice round of applause from the Blue Devils faithful.
READ MORE: Game Preview: FSU Basketball at No. 2 Duke Blue Devils
Coach Hamilton has just two more regular season games remaining at Florida State after Saturday's game at Duke: at Virginia on March 4th and vs. SMU on March 8th. They should also qualify for the ACC Tournament in Charlotte next week.
Leonard Hamilton is Florida State's all-time winningest coach with 437 and is 5th in ACC history. He's one win away from getting his 200th ACC win, which he'd like to achieve before the ACC Tournament. Duke entered this game favored by more than 20 points entering this matchup.
READ MORE: FSU Football's Azareye'h Thomas' NFL Combine debut could cement first-round status
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Former FSU Football star retiring after legendary NFL Front Office career
• Jacksonville Jaguars hire assistant strength coach away from FSU Football
• Which Florida State true freshman has the potential to develop into something special?
• True freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry excited for FSU’s up-tempo offense under Gus Malzahn