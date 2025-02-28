FSU Football's Azareye'h Thomas' NFL Combine debut could cement first-round status
The 2025 NFL Combine is in full swing after wrapping up the first day of workouts yesterday afternoon. Former Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer put on a solid performance on day one, and now, cornerback Azareye'h Thomas will be on stage to show his chops in front of the 32 NFL teams looking to bolster their secondary.
Both players have received a lot of hype ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, and there are certainly franchises with their names circled on the draft board. Thomas could find himself in green and gold if Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst (Gutey) decides to pull the trigger on the former ACC Champion.
PackerReport's Eli Berkovitz broke down why the Packers need to keep an eye out for Thomas at the combine to solve the ever-looming questions at corner in Green Bay, WI.
"Thomas is a little bit taller than what the Packers usually go for at corner, but not enough where I'd think Gutey won't consider him," Berkovitz wrote. "He uses his length really well down the field and has great body control for a guy his size. I think he would be a great fit in Jeff Hafley's zone-heavy defense."
Thomas only allowed a 50.2 passer rating in 2024. With five pass breakups and an interception, many experts have him being selected in the first round.
"Thomas played 37 games for the Seminoles totaling 95 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two interceptions, and 15 pass breakups," Berkovitz continued. "The nine tackles for loss stick out most to me. He is a very willing and aggressive tackler. He takes some bad angles at times, but I believe that's something he can improve upon at the next level.
I would be thrilled if this was the pick at 23 overall."
Could Thomas end up in Green Bay? Time will tell, and the NFL Combine can only add to his draft stock as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches. Watch Thomas compete at the NFL Combine on Friday, February 28, at 3 p.m.
