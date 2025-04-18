Nole Gameday

FSU Football in contact with breakout wide receiver transfer

The Seminoles need reinforcements at wide receiver exiting the spring.

Dustin Lewis

Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Florida State University head coach Mike Norvell before the game against Georgia Tech at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images
Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Florida State University head coach Mike Norvell before the game against Georgia Tech at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images / Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles entered spring practice with skepticism surrounding the wide receiver room. Those concerns have only been further expedited after the Seminoles saw junior Hykeem Williams and junior Jordan Scott hit the transfer portal, leaving just two upperclassmen in the room.

If it wasn't obvious before that Florida State plans to kick the tires on available pass-catchers, it is now. The coaching staff desperately needs to add another piece to the room, and potentially multiple, to help fortify an offense that was one of the worst in the country a year ago.

The Seminoles have been in contact with at least one transfer.

According to Rivals' Steezo Design, Florida State is among a plethora of programs to reach out to Illinois State wide receiver transfer Xavier Loyd since he entered the portal on Wednesday. Other programs such as Oklahoma, Missouri, Wisconsin, Louisville, West Virginia, and Stanford, among others, are also interested.

Loyd has already set up visits to check out the Sooners and Tigers. The Seminoles will need to move swiftly here to have a shot. As we've learned, it's usually the first portal visit that matters, not the last.

The Missouri native had a breakout season for Illinois State in 2024, recording 66 receptions for 912 yards and six touchdowns. He notched two games of 100+ yards receiving, including a season-high five catches for 148 yards in a 40-32 victory against Murray State on October 19. Loyd finished third in the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year voting.

Illinois State finished 10-4 and advanced to the second round of the FCS Playoffs.

Loyd signed with Kansas State as an unranked prospect in the 2022 class. He saw sparse action with the Wildcats. Loyd redshirted as a true freshman before making two appearances the following season. In his final year with the program in 2023, Loyd saw playing time in eight games and caught one pass for 16 yards.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound wide receiver has one season of eligibility remaining. Loyd is rated as a three-star transfer, checking in as the No. 400 overall transfer and the No. 79 WR transfer according to 247Sports.

Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?

Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman

Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior

Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior

Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?

Senior Squirrel White

Junior Duce Robinson

Redshirt Sophomore Jalen Brown

Sophomore Lawayne McCoy

Sophomore BJ Gibson

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore

Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier

Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez

True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey

True Freshman Jayvan Boggs

True Freshman Teriq Mallory

