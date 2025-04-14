Former FSU player sends message after planning to enter transfer portal
The NCAA Transfer Portal is heating up one final time prior to the 2025 season. With a ten-day spring window spanning from April 16-25, players around the country are already declaring their intentions to move on.
That includes two losses (and counting) for Florida State with redshirt freshman quarterback Trever Jackson and redshirt junior offensive lineman Jaylen Early planning to hit the portal. Early publicly shared his decision on Monday.
After three seasons in Tallahassee, Early had a message for the fanbase that watched him grow in garnet and gold.
"It's been real Nole Nation," Early wrote on social media.
The former four-star prospect signed with Florida State in the 2022 class over Ohio State, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech, among others. Early spent his first two seasons developing, appearing in ten games over 2022-23. He was a member of the ACC Championship team in 2023, the first for the program since 2014.
Early entered the starting lineup this past season, fighting through injuries to appear in eight games. He made six starts, with three of those coming at right tackle and the other three coming at right guard. Early made his first career start against Memphis in September.
The Texas native was expected to compete for a starting spot in 2025 in a room filled with veteran experience. Florida State brought in four transfers; redshirt senior Gunnar Hansen, redshirt senior Micah Pettus, redshirt senior Adrian Medley, and redshirt senior Luke Petitbon along with returning upperclassmen such as redshirt senior Richie Leonard IV, redshirt senior Jacob Rizy, and redshirt senior TJ Ferguson.
It is worth noting that Florida State fired Early's primary recruiter and former position coach, Alex Atkins, last fall. The Seminoles brought in Herb Hand to lead the unit alongside new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn.
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
