Ex-Florida State player announces transfer destination
Florida State's roster is going to look a lot different going into the 2025-26 season with head coach Luke Loucks taking the reins in Tallahassee. As of now, only two members of the team are returning players. Both of them, guard AJ Swinton and forward Alier Maluk, were true freshmen last year.
There has been a lot of movement for the Seminoles since the conclusion of the season. Loucks elected to construct his roster through the NCAA Transfer Portal and prep ranks, leaving most of the players from last year looking for new homes.
READ MORE: FSU QB has a clear reaction to kickoff time for Alabama showdown
Earlier this week, former FSU forward Christian Nitu announced his new home. According to his social media, Nitu will be transferring to Washington after one season with the Seminoles.
Nitu originally signed with Indiana State but ultimately joined Florida State as a three-star prospect in the 2024 class. He appeared in 22 games off the bench, averaging 1.9 points and 1.3 rebounds over 6.9 minutes per contest. Nitu scored six points in a victory against Tulane in December and brought down five rebounds in a loss to Stanford in late January.
The Canada native shot 40.9% (18/44 FG) from the field, 0% from three-point range (0/7), and 50% (6/12) from the charity stripe.
Nitu is expected to have four years to play three at the college level. He will be a true sophomore entering next season with the Huskies.
The 6-foot-11, 220-pound forward could still blossom in the right system.
Who Does Have Florida State Basketball Have For The 2025 Season?
Senior F Alex Steen
Senior F Chauncey Wiggins
Senior G Kobe Magee
Senior G Lajae Jones
Redshirt Junior G Robert McCray V
Sophomore G Martin Somerville
Sophomore G AJ Swinton
Sophomore F Alier Maluk
Freshman F Thomas Bassong
Freshman G Cam Miles
READ MORE: FSU football officially announces kickoff time against Alabama
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Basketball throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok