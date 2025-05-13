Nole Gameday

FSU Football's rival lands No. 1 recruit

The Seminoles had their three-game winning streak snapped in the rivalry last fall.

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal after defeating the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles lost all three of their rivalry matchups last season, including being blown out by the Miami Hurricanes (36-14) and Florida Gators (31-11). It was a dismal campaign in Tallahassee as the Seminoles won just two games and only defeated a single FBS team.

With the Hurricanes and Gators trending upwards, head coach Mike Norvell can't afford to fall behind in the Sunshine State. Florida State made a series of changes across the coaching staff and roster in an effort to rebound swiftly in 2025.

Regardless, recruiting has been a mixed bag for the Seminoles, who currently hold the No. 22 2026 class in the country according to 247Sports. FSU has nine commitments but only four of those have come this year.

Florida State has plenty of work to do this summer with 50+ recruits coming in for official visits. Still, the program is yet to add a five-star prospect to #Tribe26, something one of its rivals has already done before the conclusion of May.

On Tuesday, the Miami Hurricanes and head coach Mario Cristobal picked up a commitment from five-star offensive tackle and No. 1 recruit, Jackson Cantwell. The Hurricanes landed Cantwell over Georgia, Oregon, and Ohio State.

Per 247Sports, Cantwell is the second-highest ranked prospect that Miami has ever landed. It likely took a massive NIL deal to secure his services.

Regardless, Miami's progress on the field in 2024 was sparked by its success recruiting the prep ranks and in the transfer portal.

The Hurricanes snapped a three-game losing streak to the Seminoles last fall. The defeats continued into the offseason with Miami winning out for multiple transfers over Florida State.

FSU will be looking to respond and send a statement when Miami travels to Doak Campbell Stadium on October 4.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews

