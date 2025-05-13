FSU Football's rival lands No. 1 recruit
The Florida State Seminoles lost all three of their rivalry matchups last season, including being blown out by the Miami Hurricanes (36-14) and Florida Gators (31-11). It was a dismal campaign in Tallahassee as the Seminoles won just two games and only defeated a single FBS team.
With the Hurricanes and Gators trending upwards, head coach Mike Norvell can't afford to fall behind in the Sunshine State. Florida State made a series of changes across the coaching staff and roster in an effort to rebound swiftly in 2025.
Regardless, recruiting has been a mixed bag for the Seminoles, who currently hold the No. 22 2026 class in the country according to 247Sports. FSU has nine commitments but only four of those have come this year.
Florida State has plenty of work to do this summer with 50+ recruits coming in for official visits. Still, the program is yet to add a five-star prospect to #Tribe26, something one of its rivals has already done before the conclusion of May.
On Tuesday, the Miami Hurricanes and head coach Mario Cristobal picked up a commitment from five-star offensive tackle and No. 1 recruit, Jackson Cantwell. The Hurricanes landed Cantwell over Georgia, Oregon, and Ohio State.
Per 247Sports, Cantwell is the second-highest ranked prospect that Miami has ever landed. It likely took a massive NIL deal to secure his services.
Regardless, Miami's progress on the field in 2024 was sparked by its success recruiting the prep ranks and in the transfer portal.
The Hurricanes snapped a three-game losing streak to the Seminoles last fall. The defeats continued into the offseason with Miami winning out for multiple transfers over Florida State.
FSU will be looking to respond and send a statement when Miami travels to Doak Campbell Stadium on October 4.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews
