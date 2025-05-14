FSU QB has a clear reaction to kickoff time for Alabama showdown
Buzz has been building around Florida State's high-profile non-conference matchup against Alabama for over half a decade. Some of the excitement has waned with the Seminoles coming off a 2-10 campaign and the Crimson Tide no longer having Nick Saban leading the program.
Regardless, FSU fans do have a little optimism that head coach Mike Norvell will be able to pull off another rebuild after retooling his coaching staff and roster. Plus, there is something to look forward to as Florida State's matchup with Alabama will mark the first game in a newly renovated Doak Campbell Stadium.
That wasn't enough for the scheduling gurus, as the Week 1 matchup was pushed out of primetime in favor of LSU-Clemson. Instead of a night showdown, the Seminoles and Crimson Tide will meet at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.
Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos had a clear reaction to the news. He appeared somewhat slighted about the Seminoles missing out on primetime against the Crimson Tide.
Whatever it takes to add motivation.
"Lol no prime time is crazy but bet," Castellanos wrote on social media.
Castellanos is Florida State's projected starting quarterback ahead of the 2025 season. Following a two-year stint at Boston College, he reunited with FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn. Castellanos originally signed to play for Malzahn at UCF out of high school.
Rumors persisted about his exit from the Eagles during the middle of the season but Castellanos is absolutely dynamic when healthy and in a system tooled to his strengths. He didn't become the first quarterback in Boston College history to pass for 2,000+ yards and rush for 1,000+ yards in a single season for no reason.
Castellanos wasn't a fit in Bill O'Brien's offense in 2024. He should be able to play a lot freely at Florida State.
Whether that leads to more victories and a return to the postseason remains to be seen.
2025 Florida State Football Schedule:
Week 0: BYE week
Week 1: Saturday, August 30 - vs. Alabama (home-opener)
Week 2: Saturday, September 6 - vs. East Texas A&M
Week 3: BYE week
Week 4: Saturday, September 20 - vs. Kent State (family weekend)
Week 5: Friday, September 26 - at Virginia
Week 6: Saturday, October 4 - vs. Miami
Week 7: Saturday, October 11 - vs. Pitt (cancer awareness)
Week 8: Saturday, October 18 - at Stanford
Week 9: BYE week
Week 10: Saturday, November 1 - vs. Wake Forest (homecoming and Seminole heritage)
Week 11: Saturday, November 8 - at Clemson
Week 12: Saturday, November 15 - vs. Virginia Tech (military appreciation and Senior Day)
Week 13: Friday, November 21 - at North Carolina State
Week 14: Saturday, November 29 - at Florida (regular-season finale)
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Tommy Castellanos
Junior Jaylen King
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Freshman Kevin Sperry
Freshman Gavin Markey
