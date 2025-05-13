Two FSU football receivers near top of country in unique stat before 2025 season
The Florida State wide receiver room took a couple of hits during the spring transfer window, with wide receivers Hykeem Williams, Jordan Scott, and Jalen Brown all deciding to leave the program. All in all, there have been 10 Seminoles who moved on from the program, but it isn't all doom and gloom for the 'Noles.
FSU currently holds the No. 6 transfer class and has brought in talented players at multiple skill positions, holding the No. 18 recruiting class nationally.
Florida State was committed to getting things right after a lackluster 2-10 campaign in 2024 while fielding one of the worst offenses in program history. They snagged Boston College transfer Tommy Castellanos and added two of the top receivers out of the portal to give him targets, while Florida State's deep running back room pounds the ball under new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn's offense.
College Sports Network released its list of the top wide receivers by yards per route run entering the 2025 season, and Florida State's Squirrel White and Duece Robinson made the cut.
No. 16 Tennessee Transfer Squirrel White
"The Florida State Seminoles look to recover from a difficult 2024 season by loading up on pass-catching talent from the transfer portal. Two of their offseason acquisitions rank among the top 25 college football wide receivers in yards per route run, showcasing the desire to support new quarterback Tommy Castellanos with players who can make big plays for Gus Malzahn's offense.
First up is former Tennessee Volunteer Squirrel White, who has averaged 2.48 yards per route run in his career. Sandwiched between two sub-500-yard campaigns is an 803-yard season that showcased how dangerous the new Seminole wide receiver can be. While go routes lead his route contributions, he's excelled off wide receiver screens that have accounted for 16.6% of his total routes (668)."
White spent most of the spring dealing with injury, and although head coach Mike Norvell gave a promising update halfway through spring camp, White will need to hit the ground running when healthy.
No. 13 USC transfer Duce Robinson
"Once the prized possession of the USC Trojans' 2023 recruiting class, Duce Robinson departs the program after logging just 23 receptions for 747 yards and seven touchdowns. However, those eager surface-level numbers don't quite tell the tale of why Florida State fans should be excited over adding the 6'6", 220-pound former high school tight end to their receiver room for the upcoming campaign.
Robinson is an electric athlete who screams big-play threat. He averaged 21.9 yards per reception as a true freshman in the Pac-12 and turned 82.6% of his receptions into a first down or touchdown last fall in the Big Ten. He's averaged 2.50 yards per route run in two seasons and will make a dangerous deep threat on go routes in Malzahn's Seminoles offense."
Robinson was another player who suffered minor injuries throughout spring, and although not concerning just yet, if the injury bug hits two of Florida State's projected starters late into fall, the 'Noles will need some young players to step up in order to fill the void in 2025.
