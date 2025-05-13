Ex-Florida State linebacker reveals interesting transfer decision
Florida State's activity in the NCAA Transfer Portal during the spring window last month was quite notable. The Seminoles had nine players move on while adding seven new faces to the roster, including a few who project as starters or key contributors.
Head coach Mike Norvell has retooled every facet of the program leading up to the 2025 season with the hope that it'll lead to a monumental bounceback in Tallahassee.
On Monday night, former FSU redshirt freshman linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins announced he was transferring to North Carolina, per 247Sports' Matt Zenitz. Hickman-Collins took a visit to the Tar Heels last week and now will continue his career in the ACC under Bill Belichick.
Hickman-Collins spent just one season with the Seminoles, signing with the program as a three-star prospect in the 2024 class. He was competing for limited snaps this spring after Florida State brought in a trio of transfers - Elijah Herring, Stefon Thompson, and Caleb LaVallee - to fortify the position.
Interestingly enough, Florida State secured LaVallee from North Carolina, so we've essentially got a one-for-one trade on our hands.
Hickman-Collins didn't see any action for the Seminoles last season. He spent his time working with the scout team while redshirting. The 6-foot-0, 220-pound linebacker has four seasons of eligibility remaining.
The move makes plenty of sense for the young defender as Hickman-Collins is from North Carolina. He played out his senior season in South Carolina for Indian Land High School, he was named to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. He earned honorable mention all-state honors as a junior.
Who Has Florida State Landed During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Jaylen King, Junior (East Tennessee State)
Running Back Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Oklahoma)
Wide Receiver Gavin Blackwell, Redshirt Senior (North Carolina)
Offensive Lineman Josh Raymond, Redshirt Freshman (Vanderbilt)
Offensive Tackle Ja'Elyne Matthews, Freshman (Rutgers)
Cornerback Jeremiah Wilson, Senior (Houston)
Safety Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Freshman (USC)
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman (transferred to Arkansas)
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior (transferred to Colorado)
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior (transferred to Maryland)
Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (dismissed/transferred to Arkansas)
Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior (transferred to Syracuse)
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Missouri)
Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Liberty)
Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman
Linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins, Redshirt Freshman (transferred to North Carolina)
Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson
Senior Elijah Herring
Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.
Redshirt Junior AJ Cottrill
Junior Blake Nichelson
Junior Justin Cryer
Redshirt Sophomore Caleb LaVallee
Redshirt Sophomore Brandon Torres
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Parrish
Redshirt Freshman Gav Holman
True Freshman Ethan Pritchard
