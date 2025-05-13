Nole Gameday

New Orleans Saints host former FSU star following neck surgery

The former Seminole is still looking for a landing spot in free agency.

Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the New Orleans Saints football helmet before the game against the Carolina Panthers during the pregame at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The NFL free agency period was kind to multiple former Florida State standouts, including Josh Sweat, who inked a four-year/$76.4 million contract to join the Arizona Cardinals in March. Familiar names such as Jameis Winston (Giants), Derrick Nnadi (Jets), Ronald Darby (Texans), Eddie Goldman (Commanders), and Janarius Robinson (Chiefs) have all found new homes.

With that being said, a few notable former Seminoles are still looking for landing spots.

Regarded as one of the top remaining free agents on the market, there has been some intrigue as to why cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. hasn't been signed.

On Monday night, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler revealed that Samuel Jr. had neck surgery last month and has a checkup scheduled in July. He's fully committed to playing during the 2025 season.

Samuel Jr. visited the New Orleans Saints on the same day the news became public knowledge. The Saints are dealing with some unknowns of their own after starting quarterback Derek Carr retired a few days ago.

The 25 year old played out his four-year rookie deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. To this point, the team has yet to show much interest in extending him. Samuel Jr. missed the majority of last season due to an injury.

During his professional career, Samuel Jr. has appeared in 50 games, making 47 starts. He's totaled 176 tackles, three tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, six interceptions, and 37 pass deflections.

Reflecting On Samuel Jr.'s Career At Florida State

Samuel Jr. signed with Florida State as four-star prospect in the 2018 class under former head coach Willie Taggart. He leaped into the rotation as a true freshman before becoming a starter during his final two seasons with the program.

In 2019, Samuel Jr. recorded a career-high 48 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and 14 pass deflections. He was named third-team All-ACC while leading the league in pass deflections and ranking top 10 in the FBS.

Samuel Jr. played out his final collegiate season under head coach Mike Norvell. In the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, he recorded 31 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and six pass deflections, earning first-team All-ACC honors.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - New England Patriots

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

