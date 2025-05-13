New Orleans Saints host former FSU star following neck surgery
The NFL free agency period was kind to multiple former Florida State standouts, including Josh Sweat, who inked a four-year/$76.4 million contract to join the Arizona Cardinals in March. Familiar names such as Jameis Winston (Giants), Derrick Nnadi (Jets), Ronald Darby (Texans), Eddie Goldman (Commanders), and Janarius Robinson (Chiefs) have all found new homes.
With that being said, a few notable former Seminoles are still looking for landing spots.
Regarded as one of the top remaining free agents on the market, there has been some intrigue as to why cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. hasn't been signed.
On Monday night, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler revealed that Samuel Jr. had neck surgery last month and has a checkup scheduled in July. He's fully committed to playing during the 2025 season.
Samuel Jr. visited the New Orleans Saints on the same day the news became public knowledge. The Saints are dealing with some unknowns of their own after starting quarterback Derek Carr retired a few days ago.
The 25 year old played out his four-year rookie deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. To this point, the team has yet to show much interest in extending him. Samuel Jr. missed the majority of last season due to an injury.
During his professional career, Samuel Jr. has appeared in 50 games, making 47 starts. He's totaled 176 tackles, three tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, six interceptions, and 37 pass deflections.
Reflecting On Samuel Jr.'s Career At Florida State
Samuel Jr. signed with Florida State as four-star prospect in the 2018 class under former head coach Willie Taggart. He leaped into the rotation as a true freshman before becoming a starter during his final two seasons with the program.
In 2019, Samuel Jr. recorded a career-high 48 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and 14 pass deflections. He was named third-team All-ACC while leading the league in pass deflections and ranking top 10 in the FBS.
Samuel Jr. played out his final collegiate season under head coach Mike Norvell. In the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, he recorded 31 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and six pass deflections, earning first-team All-ACC honors.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - New England Patriots
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
