FSU QB Tommy Castellanos sends 3-word message ahead of fall camp
Florida State signal caller Tommy Castellanos hasn’t shied away from the spotlight since arriving in Tallahassee. Whether it’s his comments about the Seminoles’ August 30 opener against Alabama or the general buzz surrounding his transfer from Boston College, Castellanos continues to draw headlines, newsworthy or not.
The Miami, Florida, native has been putting in the work that his coaches and teammates have all reiterated, and took to Instagram to share another message ahead of the 2025 season.
"Just do it."
The post left some wondering whether Castellanos was signaling a personal branding deal, though nothing has been confirmed. Meanwhile, Florida State’s own rebranding partnership with Nike has sparked debate among fans, drawing a mix of praise and criticism over the updated look.
Equipped with a mix of talented offensive weapons, Castellanos is expected to help lead a Seminole team into the next phase of the Mike Norvell era.
Fall camp will serve as a proving ground for the 'Noles as they work their way up the depth chart. As a projected starter, the chemistry being built over the next two months will be crucial if Florida State wants to bounce back from a not-so-subtle year in 2024.
Castellanos may thrive in the spotlight, but the real test comes on the field. With fall camp looming and expectations rising, his leadership will be key. Whether it's a branding move or just a mindset, “Just do it” feels fitting for a quarterback trying to help Florida State reclaim its identity.
