Can Mike Norvell survive the pressure at Florida State? Analysts weigh in on critical 2025 season
In a college football landscape defined by NIL deals, conference realignment, and constant roster turnover via the transfer portal, the role of a program’s head coach has never been more important, and Florida State is no exception.
The spotlight and weight of an entire fanbase fall heavily on premier program head coaches, and the pressure to succeed at the multi-million-dollar level seems to be at a boiling point.
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell will be entering his sixth season with the Seminoles. From an ACC Championship in 2023 and winning the Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Award, to a forgettable 2-10 season in 2024, Norvell and the Seminoles will be looking to bounce back this year.
Pro Football Network ranked every college football coach from 1 to 136 ahead of 2025, and Norvell landed at No. 26.
"Last year did not do Mike Norvell’s image any favors, and it is up to him to get this program back on track. Concerns from high school recruiting to on-field performance have added to the frustrations from the fan base, but this was a team just two years ago that was snubbed from the College Football Playoff."
Norvell's contract was extended through 2031, ahead of the 2024 season, at an average annual value of $10 million per year. It was a sign of good faith from the top brass at FSU, with rumors of him taking the once-open position at Alabama.
Analysts at PFSN think that Norvell's massive buyout might not be enough to keep him off the hot seat if the team struggles again this year.
"It has been a roller coaster during his time in Tallahassee, and there are more conversations about his replacement than how he fixes the issues. Even a bowl game appearance this year might not be enough, and even a big buyout might not keep him around if the team struggles again. Norvell’s ability to rebuild and rally his team will be crucial to Florida State’s future."
A winning season would go a long way to restore what some would like to call an anomaly of what happened last year, and most of Vegas has the 'Noles averaging 6-7 wins in 2025, which would make them bowl eligible.
With a revamped staff and roster, the Seminoles could surprise a few people if Norvell and the 'Noles can rally around what has turned out to be a critical year.
