FSU Basketball adds international guard from Real Madrid
The Florida State Seminoles have announced the signing of Maximo Garcia-Plata for the 2025-26 season. Garcia-Plata, a 17-year-old 6'2" Spanish guard from Madrid, played for Real Madrid B last year and has also competed for the Spanish U16 and U17 teams in FIBA tournaments in the last few years.
This gives FSU another guard they can use, though Garcia-Plata is more of a combo guard than a true point guard despite his size. Robert McCray V will be the starting point guard with his experience, Martin Somerville can play either guard spot, and true freshman Cam Miles has made some noise in practice this offseason, and he expects to be a part of the rotations this offseason. Garcia-Plata should slot in that mix with Miles and Somerville.
Florida State is entering its first season under new head coach Luke Loucks, and they have an interesting blend of playmaking, shooting, and versatility. There are some concerns about the team's size, which are fair, but this projects to be the best three-point shooting team the Seminoles have had, possibly ever. That, combined with how fast Loucks wants to play, should make this an exciting team to watch, at least.
Garcia-Plata appeared in seven games during the FIBA U17 tournament last year, averaging 8.4 PPG and 2.9 APG. In the FIBA U16 tournament two years ago, he averaged 9.3 PPG and 2 RPG.
In 19 games for Real Madrid B last season, he averaged 9.9 PPG, 1.9 RPG, and 1.6 APG. The playmaking is still developing, although he does have good instincts for passing the ball. And although his three-point percentage of 31.2% may not inspire confidence, he has a really smooth shooting form and has shown himself capable of shooting off the dribble. His 86% from the free-throw line is a good sign that his shooting will continue to develop.
There will obviously be comparisons between Garcia-Plata and Baba Miller, a highly touted player that FSU signed from Real Madrid a few years ago, but these are different situations and coaching staffs.
Florida State's 2025-26 roster
Florida State is up to 14 players for Loucks' first season as the head coach: Robert McCray V, Kobe MaGee, LaJae Jones, Chauncey Wiggins, Alier Maluk, Martin Somerville, Cam Miles, Thomas Bassong, Maximo Garcia-Plata, AJ Swinton, Alex Steen, Shahid Muhammad, Jalen Crawford (walk-on), and Xavier Osceola (walk-on).
They secured the commitment of Russian big man Egor Ryzhov, but there are doubts that he'll be able to make it to campus for this season. It's still up in the air, but the fact that FSU hasn't announced his signing is telling.
