Ex-Florida State wide receiver cut by Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns signed former Florida State wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. to their 90-man roster on July 25. Just nine days later, the Browns have already decided to move on from Wright Jr. without seeing him perform in an exhibition game.
In a release, Cleveland announced it was cutting the undrafted rookie on Sunday to make room for offensive tackle Wilson Zierer.
Wright Jr. went through rookie minicamp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the 2025 NFL Draft but was not signed at the time.
This is a critical time around the league and it may be tough for Wright Jr. to find a spot elsewhere with so many players battling for jobs on 53-man rosters and practice squads.
Winston Wright Jr. Rebounded In 2024
Wright Jr. transferred to Florida State in 2022 with high hopes to be a potential starter at wide receiver. However, he suffered a leg injury in the spring of that year as a passenger in a car accident. The ailment forced him to miss the entire season.
When Wright Jr. returned the following year, he still wasn't 100% and didn't look like the same player. It was a frustrating situation for both parties. Ultimately, Wright Jr. departed from Florida State in the middle of the 2023 season, ending his time with the program with four catches for 36 yards and three kick returns for 85 yards.
Wright Jr. landed at East Carolina for his final season of eligibility. He began to get back to his old self, starting in ten of his 11 appearances for the Pirates. He caught 54 passes for 556 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing 13 times for 91 yards. Wright Jr. also returned 22 kickoffs for 590 yards (26.8 yards per return) and one touchdown.
At East Carolina's Pro Day, Wright Jr. posted a 4.43 40-yard dash. He brings major potential as a return threat at the professional level.
Game-changing Potential As A Kick Returner
Wright Jr.'s ability on special teams is what could entice teams at the professional level.
Speed and game-changing ability are two traits Wright Jr. brings to the field when he's healthy.
At West Virginia, Wright Jr. broke the program's single-game record for kickoff return yards (217 yards) in 2021. During his three seasons with the Mountaineers, Wright Jr. returned 50 kickoffs for 1,236 yards (24.7 yards per return) and two touchdowns. He added another kickoff return for a score at East Carolina.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
RB Jashaun Corbin - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
RB Cam Akers - New Orleans Saints
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
