Florida State's long homestand is coming to an end on Tuesday night, and it will be against a familiar opponent for FSU's Kameron Taylor. His former team, UNC Asheville, will be coming to Tallahassee.

It's been a struggling few weeks for the Seminoles, as they haven't responded in the way they had hoped to the Florida loss. While they've been winning, it hasn't been pretty, and they have to clean things up moving forward.

Luckily, Asheville is probably the worst team they've played in this homestand. This will be as great an opportunity for FSU to build some offensive momentum.

This game will be at 9 p.m. EST on the ACC Network from the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Florida.

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; UNC Asheville Bulldogs head coach Mike Morrell reacts during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UNC Asheville Bulldogs Breakdown (2-5 Overall)

UNC Asheville is in its 9th season under head coach Mike Morrell, and this is probably the worst team that he's had outside of his first season. It probably doesn't help that his best player from last year transferred to FSU, and that team was already below average.

It's mostly been a tough start to the season, only beating West Georgia and (Division II) Erskine. They were blown out by Tennessee Tech and Richmond, were somewhat competitive against Western Carolina, and then lost a tough one to Samford over the weekend. The one surprising result was a 75-74 road loss to Georgia Tech, as it's really the only time they've played a power-conference school, and they went toe-to-toe.

Georgia Tech's talent probably isn't what they need it to be to compete in the ACC, but they should've been able to beat Asheville handily, and that didn't happen because of Asheville's three-point shooting and selfless play.

Three-point shooting is the biggest thing to watch with Asheville. As a team, they're shooting 37.6% from deep, with nearly 10 made shots per game. Three players are taking up 8 of those makes per game: Connor Dubsky, Khayri Dunn, and Ja'Corey Lipkins.

Dubsky has come off the bench in all 7 games, but is leading them in scoring at 13.1 PPG. He started his career at Rhode Island, transferred to UNCA and didn't play much his sophomore year, scored 15 points in his only game as a junior, and is back for his senior season. He's taking more than 7 threes per game off the bench and making them at a blistering 49% rate so far.

Khayri Dunn has started 2 of the 7 games they've played in, averaging 12.4 PPG. He was a decent player at Georgia Southern last year (had 5 points against FSU while at GaSo), but this is a much better fit for him. He's shooting 41.7% from deep on more than 5 attempts per game. He turns it over a LOT.

Their other double-digit scorer is Myles Mayfield, averaging 12.4 PPG and 5.3 RPG. He operates mainly around the paint, only taking 5 three-pointers this year.

Ja'Corey Lipkins is taking more than 7 three-pointers per game, but is only making them at a 31.4% rate so far. Those shots will start falling for him at some point.

Inserting Daniel Thomas (7.9 PPG, 7.0 RPG) into the starting lineup has helped with their rebounding a little bit.

Tylon Chatman (7.7 PPG, 3.7 APG) is their best playmaker. When the offense is humming, it's usually because he's doing a good job of facilitating.

Kelcy Phipps has started all 7 games but isn't really a scorer. Just a good glue guy who can do a little bit of everything.

Their defense has been awful this year, and that's being kind. They're a smaller team, especially on the perimeter, so teams have been able to just power through them constantly.

Nov 13, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Kam Taylor (3) reacts to being fouled on a three point shot during the first half against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State Seminoles Breakdown (5-1 Overall)

With Kameron Taylor going against his former team, this is a great time to talk about how he's been doing.

Taylor has been fine, but a little quiet. He's averaging 11.7 PPG, 3.3 RPG, and 1.2 SPG, shooting 44% from the field and just 20% from three. He's an elite athlete, which is something that we already knew, but I think I expected him to be more aggressive in hunting his shot.

In the 6 games that FSU has played, he has taken an average of just 8 shots per game. Given how athletic he is, I would love to see him get more success getting downhill.

In total, Florida State's offense HAS to start shooting the ball better. There is no excuse for this to be a 25.3% three-point shooting team. They're really an average three-point shot away from being one of the better offenses in the country.

Projected Starters

Florida State

G: Anthony Robinson II

G: Kameron Taylor

F: Shon Abaev

F: Sebastian Rancik

C: Marcis Ponder

UNC-Asheville

G: Khayri Dunn

G: Ja'Corey Lipkins

G: Kelcy Phipps

F: Myles Mayfield

F: Daniel Thomas

3 Keys to the Game

Find Offensive Consistency

If Florida State can't find offensive momentum in this game, they may not be able to in any game. UNC-Asheville's defense has been bad, allowing 82.9 PPG. The Seminoles have a massive size advantage on the perimeter, so they should be able to use that to at least get to the free-throw line, but I want to see them make shots. Just show it's a possibility.

FSU should be tall enough to just shoot over Asheville's perimeter defenders. They should be strong enough to fight through contact and finish at the rim, getting the and-one on top of it. They play fast enough to get easy baskets against an Asheville team susceptible to giving them up.

Kameron Taylor Has to Play His Game

I'm sure Kameron Taylor really enjoyed his time at UNC Asheville, as it allowed him to get this kind of opportunity. Still, any time your former team is across from you, you want to show them what they're missing.

Don't be surprised if they design a few easy touches for Taylor early in the game, but I don't want him forcing shots just because it's Asheville across from him. Let the game come to him and play within the offense. That's what will help them the most in December and conference play.

Three-Point Defense

The one thing you have to watch with Asheville is the three-point shot. The Bulldogs are shooting 37.6% from deep as a team, with players like Connor Dubsky, Khayri Dunn, and Ja'Corey Lipkins putting up an absurd number of attempts.

Florida State's defense had been great until last week, when they were constantly getting beat off the dribble, rotating over to help, and closing out to shooters. It was a lot better in the second half against Green Bay on Friday, so we'll see if that carries over into this game.

Game Prediction

Florida State is favored by 27.5 over UNC Asheville, with an over/under of 159.5, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

UNC-Asheville is not a good basketball team, but this should be fairly high-scoring. I'm hoping that Florida State really finds that offensive streak that they've been missing for the last week and a half.

Florida State 101, UNC Asheville 66

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