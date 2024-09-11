FSU Basketball Receives Backlash Over New Uniforms
Florida State Men's Basketball released a video Tuesday evening revealing a new white uniform for the upcoming 2024-25 season, while also teasing that two more were coming. In these new uniforms, FSU dropped their iconic feather on the side of the jersey for a unique pattern around the collar and sleeves (it's somewhat reminiscent of the circus on campus), while also dropping "FLORIDA STATE" on the front in favor of "FSU" and the trademarked spear. The other two colors haven't been announced yet.
READ MORE: FSU Football Is Reportedly Spending Outrageous Amount Of Cash On 2024 Roster
To say most fans aren't happy about the change would be an understatement. The men's basketball jerseys were easily identifiable and gave them a certain flair that the other sports on campus didn't have. Here are some reactions from fans regarding the new change.
Florida State has focused a lot of its recent rebrand around just "FSU," so it's not surprising to see the basketball jerseys change their letting. Going away from the feather and not using the tribal pattern seems like two big missteps. We'll have to wait and see if the other two have the same look but the jersey colors will be the biggest thing to watch.
Possibly the biggest surprise is releasing these uniforms this year instead of waiting until after the season. It could be Leonard Hamilton's final season in Tallahassee and a rebrand would make sense with a new coach, but these will already start to feel stale whenever a new coach comes to the program.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell Talks Upcoming Matchup Against Memphis, Facing Former Team
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Basketball throughout the 2024-25 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• One Fan Arrested, Three Ejected in Heartbreaking FSU Football Loss to Boston College
• ESPN Analyst Predicts Disastrous Season for FSU Football Following 0-2 Start
• Three Thoughts On Florida State's Demeaning Loss To Boston College
• Florida State Drops Out Of AP Top 25 Poll After Winless Start