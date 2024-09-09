FSU Football Is Reportedly Spending Outrageous Amount Of Cash On 2024 Roster
The introduction of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) has changed college athletics forever. It's an ever-shifting landscape that programs across the country have been trying to keep up with since July 1, 2021.
One thing everyone has quickly learned is that it takes a sizable amount of cold hard cash to consistently have an opportunity to compete for National Championships in college football. That's simply the nature of the game in the current age of the sport - spend or risk falling behind and never catching back up.
Florida State has reportedly made a massive investment in its 2024 roster but that hasn't resulted in success between the lines early this season. According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, the Seminoles are paying current members of the football team around $12 million with nearly $2 million being allocated to the four starters across the defensive front (Patrick Payton, Joshua Farmer, Darrell Jackson, Marvin Jones Jr.).
A similar number was floated around by On3's Pete Nakos in a social media post last week. Nakos noted that The Battle's End - Florida State's NIL Collective - is spending 'roughly' $18 million for all of its efforts this season. The collective does the bulk of its work in football and recruiting but is involved in a few other sports as well.
The Battle's End, founded by Ingram Smith, references relationships with over 60 Florida State football student-athletes on its website. That includes Seminoles such as Patrick Payton, Darrell Jackson, Joshua Farmer, Marvin Jones Jr., DJ Uiagalelei, Omar Graham Jr., DJ Lundy, Earl Little Jr., and Kyle Morlock
It's unclear exactly where a ballpark number of $12 million would place Florida State compared to the operating budgets of other top programs. Some are more open about how much money they have to throw around while others keep specific value figures closer to the vest.
Ohio State is expected to be possibly the biggest spender in the country this season with around $20 million allocated to its roster, per On3. In the same article, Miami was mentioned as 'working with over $15 million' while Louisville is believed to be spending a combined $20 million for its football and men's basketball programs. It is worth noting that the digital publication regarded The Battle's End as the No. 7 NIL collective in college sports - ahead of Texas Aggies United (Texas A&M), Yea Alabama (Alabama), and Champions Circle (Michigan), among others.
Florida State's moves haven't proved fruitful through the first two games of the season. The Seminoles are 0-2 in conference play and fell out of the AP Top 25 after being ranked as a preseason top-10 team. Losses as a double-digit favorite to Georgia Tech and Boston College don't inspire a ton of confidence but there is still time for the program to put things together.
It has to start soon with head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles eyeing a non-conference matchup with Memphis on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers are undefeated and present an interesting challenge considering their offensive weapons and Norvell's ties to the program.
